Pakistan’s Noor Zaman Reaches Quarter-finals of Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup

Noor Zaman, one of Pakistan’s top squash players, has reached the quarterfinals of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Challenge Cup, 2024 in Hong Kong after beating Egypt’s Abdelrahman Abdelkhalek by 3-1 on Wednesday.

Zaman bagged a silver medal for the Pakistan team during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou China. He lost to India’s Abhay Singh in the final, winning two games out of five.

The 19-year-old hails from Peshawar and he is the grandson of squash great Qamar Zaman who won four silver medals in the World Championships and two bronze medals during the 1970s and 80s, in the singles category. He was also awarded the Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 1984.

He burst onto the scene during the Asian Junior Squash Championships where he won the tournament in the under-19 category.

Currently ranked third at the national level and the 91-ranked player in the world, Noor Zaman is the All-Pakistan Chief of Air Staff National Junior U15 Squash Championship winner.

He won the Borneo International Junior Squash Championship in Malaysia and was the winner of the Penang International Junior Squash Championship in Malaysia.

Noor Zaman earned the quarterfinal berth at the USA International Junior Squash Championship and the semifinalist at the British Junior International Squash Championship in Birmingham.