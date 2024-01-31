PSL’s Global Fandom Fuels 41% Increase in International Media Rights

The PSL international media rights have seen a significant rise in value as TransGroup FZE acquired the rights for the ninth and tenth editions of the T20 league. There has been a significant 41 percent increase in the rights’ value compared to the previous years.

A total of six parties took part in the bidding process, including ARY Communications/Myco, IMC (also known as GEO), SuperSport, Willow TV (also known as Times Internet), and Flow Sports.

TransGroup FZE won the rights for all regions except Pakistan, including TV broadcast and live-stream.

Previously, the international rights were sold for both FTP and PSL together, but currently, the international rights were sold for Pakistan Super League only.

Naila Bhatti – League Commissioner: “The PSL has made a record-breaking sale of international media rights which shows the attraction of the PSL in overseas territories across the world. The PSL continues to grow by leaps and bounds outside of Pakistan as well.”

Rao Usman Hashim – COO TransGroup: “TransGroup is proud to have acquired the global media rights for the Pakistan Super League ninth and tenth editions. TransGroup, as Pakistan’s largest sports business group, has a rich history of supporting and standing behind PSL from the very first season; and has always endeavoured to deliver maximum value for the PCB and the PSL franchise teams.”