AskBabar Goes Viral as Babar Azam Set to Host First Twitter Space Tonight

Pakistan’s prolific batter and former captain, Babar Azam, has set Twitter abuzz with excitement as he announced to host a Twitter Space today at 7 PM.

‘King Babar’ took to his official Twitter account to share the news with his fans.

ALSO READ Shoaib Bashir Set to Make His England Debut in 2nd Test Against India

In a tweet that garnered swift attention, Babar Azam wrote,

Are you as excited as I am for the live Twitter Space? I’ll be answering questions already submitted using #AskBabar. Send your questions and tune in. I will answer as many questions as possible. 💬✨🙌

Are you as excited as I am for the live Twitter Space? I'll be answering questions already submitted using #AskBabar. Send your questions and tune in. I will answer as many questions as possible. 💬✨🙌 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) January 31, 2024

The announcement has ignited a flurry of enthusiasm among Babar’s fan base, who are now flooding his Twitter feed with a myriad of questions and messages.

Using the hashtag #AskBabar, fans are seizing the opportunity to engage directly with the cricket sensation and gain insights into his life, career, and the world of cricket.

Babar Azam’s decision to host a Twitter Space reflects the increasing trend among celebrities and public figures to connect with their audience in real-time audio conversations.

The interactive nature of Twitter Spaces allows fans to participate actively, submitting questions and reactions while enjoying a live and intimate session with their favorite personalities.

As the questions pour in, Babar Azam’s Twitter Space promises to be an engaging and exclusive platform for cricket enthusiasts.

Fans from around the world are gearing up for the unique opportunity to get to know the cricket maestro on a more personal level and glean insights into the mind of one of Pakistan’s most celebrated sports figures.

For those eager to be part of this special experience, set reminders and join Babar Azam’s Twitter Space. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of the live interaction with the national legend himself.

Follow the hashtag #AskBabar to stay updated on the conversation and submit your burning questions for a chance to have them answered by King Babar.