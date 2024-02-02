Sabroso’s Sensational New Campaign, Perfectly Done!

Sabroso, one of the leading frozen food players in the country, has recently taken over our screens and imaginations with their latest campaign, “Perfectly Done”.

At the heart of the campaign is a TVC that appeals to the foodie in all of us, showing us a food perfectionist who has a no-compromise approach to food, as he intently cooks a feast with Sabroso – almost like watching an artist creating a masterpiece!

The ad shows how Sabroso creates the perfect meal with a range of enticingly delicious chicken products, bursting with flavor and made with extraordinary care and attention to detail, perfectly done to satisfy even the most meticulous of foodies.

With an offering of delicious products ranging from crispy Chicken Strips, crunchy Chicorn Fries, and sensational Shami Kababs to healthy Tenderlicious Chicken Breast and Wingers, there’s something for everyone!

Check out the Perfectly Done ad below:

Sabroso chicken products are available at all leading stores in the country, along with their own stores, mobile app, and website. You can also avail their home delivery service to get perfection delivered to your doorstep!

Order now at www.shopsabroso.pk