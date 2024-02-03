Apple CEO Subtly Confirms Generative AI is Coming to iPhones this Year

In their recent smartphone unveilings, Samsung and Google prominently featured AI advancements, setting the stage for Apple to make its foray into this technological trend. During an earnings call subsequent to the release of Apple’s financial report, CEO Tim Cook hinted at discussing generative AI initiatives “later this year.”

It’s widely speculated that these AI functionalities will be showcased at the WWDC event in the summer, with expectations that they will be integrated into the iPhone 16 series by September.

Here is what Tim Cook said while commenting about Apple’s work on generative AI:

In terms of generative AI, which, I’d guess, is your focus, we have a lot of work going on internally as I’ve alluded to before. Our MO, if you will, has always been to do work and then talk about work and not to get out in front of ourselves. And so, we’re going to hold that to this as well. But we’ve got some things that we are incredibly excited about that we’ll be talking about later this year.

Hints within the iOS 17.4 code indicate the potential integration of AI capabilities with Siri, including features such as content summarization and intelligent responses within Messages, as well as AI enhancements in applications such as Apple Music, Pages, and Keynote.

It appears that Apple is still in the decision-making phase regarding the choice of an AI model, with ongoing tests involving both on-device solutions and others dependent on an internet connection. However, there have been reports of Apple focusing more on local AI processing rather than cloud-based features.