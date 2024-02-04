Here are the Official Ticket Prices for PSL 9

Tickets for PSL 9 will go on sale on Tuesday, 6 February 2024. Fans will be able to pre-book their tickets online from TCS, from 1700 rupees onwards.

Physical tickets have been made mandatory for all PSL 9 matches. E-tickets (self-printed or digital copies) will not be accepted for entry across the four venues throughout the tournament. Physical tickets will go on sale at designated TCS express centers from 12 February 2024 onwards. Tickets booked online can also be collected from TCS designated pick-up centers or can be home-delivered by TCS.

The opening ceremony and first match of ninth edition of the HBL PSL is scheduled to take place on 17 February at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The tickets have been set at 6,000 rupees (VIP), 3,000 rupees (Premium), 2,000 rupees (First class) and 1,000 rupees (General).

The tickets for the final, to be played on 18 March at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, have been set at 8,000 rupees (VIP), 4,000 rupees (Premium), 2,500 rupees (First class) and 1,000 rupees (General).

The tickets for the qualifier will be sold for 5,000 rupees (VIP), 2,500 rupees (Premium), 1500 rupees (First class) and 750 rupees (General) while tickets for the two eliminators have been priced at 5,000 rupees (VIP), 3,000 rupees (Premium), 1500 rupees (First class) and 750 rupees (General).

Over the course of PSL 9, Karachi will host 11 matches including the final leg of the tournament, Rawalpindi and Lahore will host nine matches each while Multan will host five matches.

Enclosure details:

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

VIP – Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood

Premium – Rajas and Saeed Anwar

First class – Javed Miandad, AH Kardar, Sarfaraz Nawaz and Abdul Qadir

General – Majid Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Nazar, Quaid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad and Saeed Ahmed

Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

VIP – Imran Khan, Fazal Mahmood

Premium – Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad

First Class – Elahi Brothers, Wasim Akram

General – Hanif Mohammad, Mushtaq Ahmed

Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

VIP – Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Javed Miandad and Azhar Mahmood

Premium – Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Miran Buksh and Yasir Arafat

National Bank Stadium, Karachi

VIP – Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad

Premium – Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram

First Class – Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani, Zaheer Abbas

General – Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari