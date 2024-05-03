AB de Villiers Backs Pakistan’s Newly Appointed Head Coach Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Former South African superstar AB de Villiers has backed Gary Kirsten, Pakistan’s newly appointed head coach in white ball cricket, as the squad gears up for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Gary Kirsten, who previously coached the Indian national team to a triumphant World Cup victory in 2011, has been tasked with guiding Pakistan through the crucial T20 World Cup campaign that will commence in June.

De Villiers, a close contemporary of Kirsten, expressed confidence in his fellow countrymen’s abilities to make a positive impact on Pakistan’s cricketing fortunes.

The former South African skipper praised his former national team coach and said, “Pakistan will emerge as a very competitive team in white-ball cricket [under Kirsten]. I hope they will be knocking on the doors in the knockout stages in the T20 World Cup.”

He lauded Kirsten’s coaching pedigree, highlighting his experience and success in major tournaments. Kirsten’s strategic acumen and ability to nurture talent were crucial factors in India’s World Cup win, and de Villiers believes Kirsten’s approach will benefit Pakistan immensely.

The endorsement from de Villiers comes at a pivotal time for Pakistan cricket, as they take on Ireland and England this month in 7 T20 matches collectively before the grueling mega-event.

The T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the USA and the Caribbean, presents an ideal platform for Kirsten to leave his mark on Pakistan cricket.

Pakistan gears up for the T20 World Cup where they will face USA, Canada, Ireland, and India in their Group A with their campaign starting on June 6 against the hosts.