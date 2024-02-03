PM Kakar Nominates Tariq Bugti as Next President of Hockey Federation

In a recent development, Brigadier (retired) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar stepped down as the president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), and the Prime Minister nominated Tariq Hussain Masoori Bugti in his place.

The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) announced that Brig (r) Khokhar has cleared the path for Tariq Masoori to become the President of PHF by securing a vote of confidence from the PHF Congress.

Upon acceptance of the resignation tendered by Khokhar, the PHF and in pursuance of powers conferred under Article 15 of Constitution of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), the prime minister in his capacity as patron-in-chief is pleased to nominate Tariq Hussain Masoori Bugti as president of Pakistan Hockey Federation with immediate effect as conveyed by Prime Minister’s Office’s vide No. 349/SPM/2024, dated 30th January, 2024.

On December 21, 2023, there was a change to the previous notification, appointing Tariq Masoori as the full president, a role he has held before.

According to the PHF Constitution, there must be a special meeting within the next ten days to get a vote of confidence from the members of the Congress.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister, who also acts as the patron, can choose the new president for PHF once the current one resigns, the president is only considered officially elected when the Congress approves.

Meanwhile, Tariq now just needs to gain the confidence of the PHF Congress to become the official president. According to the PHF Constitution, the elected secretary, Rana Mujahid, has the authority to schedule this special meeting within the next ten days to confirm Tariq’s presidency.