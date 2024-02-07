Hackers Target PSL 9’s Online Tickets Platform

Pakistan Super League (PSL) officials announced on Tuesday that their online system for booking tickets for the ninth season has been affected by a cyber attack.

Earlier, PSL updated on their social media platform ‘X’ that their ticketing partner’s technical team is working quickly to fix the issue, and they hope to resolve the problem soon.

There has been a cyberattack on the #HBLPSL9 ticketing website (https://t.co/khPS0MOZVN). Technical team of the ticketing partners are addressing the issue with efficiency. We anticipate a swift resolution and expect the website of the service provider to be operational again…

Meanwhile, PSL has successfully resolved the issue, and they have just announced that the ticketing website is now fully operational.

The ticketing website issue has been resolved! Fans can now pre-book tickets at https://t.co/khPS0MOZVN Thanks for your patience! #HBLPSL9 #KhulKeKhel

It should be noted that ticket sales for the event were originally set to begin on February 6 at 5:00 PM, but were delayed due to a cyber attack.

Fans can buy these tickets starting February 12, 2024, at certain TCS express locations. Those who buy tickets online can pick them up at specific centers or choose to have them delivered to their homes.

The PSL 9 will kick off with an opening ceremony and the first match on February 17 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Ticket prices for this event are as follows: Rs. 6,000 for VIP seats, Rs. 3,000 for premium seats, Rs. 2,000 for first-class seats, and Rs. 1,000 for general seats.

The final match will take place on March 18 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, with tickets priced at Rs. 8,000 for VIP, Rs. 4,000 for premium, Rs. 2,500 for first-class, and Rs. 1,000 for general seats.

Tickets for the qualifier are Rs. 5,000 for VIP, Rs. 2,500 for premium, Rs. 1,500 for first-class, and Rs. 750 for general seats.

Meanwhile, tickets for the two eliminators are set at Rs. 5,000 for VIP, Rs. 3,000 for premium, Rs. 1,500 for first-class, and Rs. 750 for general seats.