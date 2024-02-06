Video Streaming Platform Tamasha Brings HD Live Telecast of PSL 9

Tamasha is set to bring HD live streaming of PSL 9 matches to Pakistani cricket fans.

Once again, Tamasha, Pakistan’s largest homegrown OTT video streaming and entertainment platform, is bringing HD live streaming of the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League 2024 (PSL 9). Cricket enthusiasts across Pakistan can now enjoy HD live streaming of all PSL 9 matches on the Tamasha mobile app.

A signing ceremony between Tamasha and Walee Technologies leadership was recently held in Islamabad where Tamasha acquired digital broadcasting rights for the tournament, bringing HD live streaming of all PSL 9 matches straight to the smartphones of millions of Pakistanis, regardless of their network.

Sharing his thoughts on this exciting development, Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer at Jazz, said, “Catering to the undying love of millions of Pakistanis for the game of cricket, Tamasha is set to bring high-definition live streaming of yet another thrilling PSL season. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our users for choosing Tamasha as their go-to platform, not just for cricket but also for a diverse range of sports, news, movies, originals, and other digital entertainment. I hope the new PSL season shatters records and establishes new milestones in Pakistan’s digital entertainment landscape.”

The 9th edition of the PSL is set to kick off on February 17, 2024, at the PCB’s headquarters in Lahore. The opening match will feature Lahore Qalandars, two-time winners and defending champions, facing Islamabad United, the winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions. The tournament’s main matches will be spread across four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The culmination of the six-team event will be the final at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18.

Tamasha is the fan-favorite go-to platform when it comes to live streaming of top sports events. Previously, Pakistani users enjoyed watching the T20 World Cup (2022), FIFA World Cup (2022), HBL PSL (2023), Asia Cup (2023), and the ICC World Cup 2023 on Tamasha. While over 26 million people streamed on Tamasha during Cricket World Cup 2023, the app also trended as the #1 app on the Apple App Store & Google Play Store and emerged as the second most searched tech term on Google right after ChatGPT in 2023.