Jordan Stuns Korea to Qualify for First-Ever Asian Cup Final

Jordan produced a mesmerizing performance against Asian Cup favorites South Korea in the semifinal of the AFC Asian Cup where they won the game convincingly by 2-0 in Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Likely to Become Pakistan Captain Once Again

A stellar performance from Jordan wiped out South Korea’s quest to achieve their third title in the competition as they emerged unscathed with a blistering counter-attacking display. Korea Republic did not even register a single shot on target. They have not won an AFC Asian Cup title since 1960 although they have qualified for every FIFA World Cup edition since 1986.

Housein Ammouta’s side rattled the Koreans with a direct style of play, counter-attacking fast transitions and intensive pressing in phases of play. Al Naimat scored a brilliant goal with an exquisite dink over the keeper as Al Tamari assisted the goal with great pressing and a sumptuous pass.

Montpellier forward Al Tamari then burst into the final third with a brilliant run from his defensive half and finished the second goal immaculately, taking three defenders away from the game on his own.

Since 1996, every team that has managed to knock out Iraq has reached the final and Jordan has managed to replicate that as well. This is the competition’s biggest shock in 68 years as Korea Republic was out and out favorites in this game.

Pakistan will also face the AFC Asian Cup semifinalists twice on March 21 and March 26 and it will be an uphill task for both the Shaheens to contain their strong opponents from the Middle East.

Iran will face Qatar today in the second semifinal at the Al Thumama at 8:00 pm PST and the final of the AFC Asian Cup will be held on Saturday.