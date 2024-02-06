Babar Azam Likely to Become Pakistan Captain Once Again

Exciting news has surfaced that Pakistani star batter Babar Azam is reportedly set to become the captain of the Pakistan team once again.

According to sources, the newly elected chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, will appoint Babar Azam as the captain of the national team.



Earlier today, Mohsin Naqvi, who was already the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, was officially appointed as the Chairman of the PCB without any competition in the elections.

He will serve as the chairman for the next three years, and there might be some upcoming changes in Pakistan cricket.

Moreover, the election took place at the National Cricket Academy, and Mohsin Naqvi is now the 37th Chairman of the PCB.

On the other hand, Babar Azam was forced to resign from the captaincy last year for the Pakistan team in all formats after a disappointing World Cup 2023, where the national team ended the tournament in 5th place and failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Following Babar’s resignation, the PCB appointed Shaheen Afridi as the captain for T20Is, and Shan Masood was appointed Test captain and both of them had a challenging debut series.

Under their leadership, the Green Shirts recently lost a T20I series against New Zealand by 4-1, and before that, they lost a 3-0 Test series against Australia.