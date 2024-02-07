Mutilated Body of 10-Year-Old Found in Islamabad’s Madrassah

Islamabad police have found the mutilated body of a child at a seminary located in the G-3 sector of the city.

According to the capital police, the victim has been identified as 10-year-old Muhammad Abdullah, who was a student of the Bilal Mosque seminary. In a statement, the police revealed that the child’s neck showed signs of injury, which were confirmed to be the cause of death.

The police said that the child’s throat was cut with a sharp-edged instrument. His dead body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem examination.

The police said that a thorough investigation is underway to address all aspects of the incident. Moreover, they have asked the citizens to approach them if they have any information regarding the case.

Previously, the Islamabad police had discovered the strangled body of a child in the I-9 sector. The officials stated that the body was found strangled by a rope from a tree within the jurisdiction of the I-9 police station in the federal capital.