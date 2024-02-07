Pakistani Cricketers Set to Miss Voting on Elections Day

Pakistani cricketers are set to miss out on the vote-casting process ahead of general elections due to their commitments in the rescheduled President Trophy which will be held in Rawalpindi after the election day on February 8.

All the players have already reached Rawalpindi and will compete in the President Trophy once it resumes on February 9. Many players won’t be able to go to their constituencies from Rawalpindi to cast votes on the much-awaited election day.

National cricketers such as Azhar Ali, Abid Ali, Saud Shakeel, Sahibzada Farhan, Umar Akmal, Mir Hamza, and Shahnawaz Dahani will be in action once the tournament resumes which was rescheduled due to the commencement of the Sindh Premier League on January 25.

The players seemed confident ahead of the final, however, they were disappointed that they wouldn’t be able to cast votes ahead this time around.

Initially, WAPDA and SNGPL were going to lock horns in the final of the President Trophy final from January 26 to 30. But it had to be rescheduled in February and was scheduled to be held after the Sindh Premier League final which took place on February 6.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board had to move the dates further so that the domestic four-day President Trophy final didn’t get affected in terms of viewership due to the general elections and eventually, it was decided that the final would be settled for the dates between February 9 to 13.