Check This Out: Female Umpire Makes Hilarious Mistake After DRS

South Africa’s tour of Australia continues as the two formidable sides locked horns at the Sydney Oval in their second ODI of the three-match series. Umpire Claire Polosak took centerstage when she declared a not-out decision as “out” in a hilarious turn of events after the DRS review.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Dominates Bangladesh Premier League 2024

Clair Polosak became the first female to officiate the men’s Sheffield Shield competition which is the most renowned domestic first-class cricket competition in Australia. However, she made a blunder after the DRS review decision of opening batter Marizanne Kapp.

ALSO READ Jordan Stuns Korea to Qualify for First-Ever Asian Cup Final

The umpire had an astonishing expression on her face after she realized that she had raised her arm on the wrong call and the players burst into laughter at her horrendous yet hilarious mistake. She quickly reversed her decision in haste but the moment had been captured and her absent-minded antics have gone viral on social media.

The women’s team of South Africa was batting against the Aussies in the second ODI, a match that was delayed due to rain-stricken conditions. Australia won the toss and decided to field first in the match, reducing the Proteas side to 169-5 in 35.5 overs.

The play is expected to resume after the rain delay and South Africa will be determined to set a formidable total against Australia to level the series as the Kangaroos were the victors in the first ODI by eight wickets.

The third and final ODI will be held in North Sydney between the two giant cricketing sides on February 10.