Federal Board Announces Date Sheet for Matric Exams

The date sheet for the 1st annual examination 2024 for Matric Tech has been released by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE).

The examination will begin on March 1, 2024, with English Compulsory-I (001) and English Compulsory-I (HIC) (201) as the first papers. Mathematics General-II (614) and Mathematics-II (HIC)(710) will be held the next day.

After an off-day on March 3, Urdu Compulsory –I (002) and Urdu Compulsory –I (HIC)(202) will be held on March 4, 2024.

The following papers will be held on March 5:

1. Cosmetology (Hair and Beauty Services)-II (621)

2. Introduction to Tourism-II (623)

3. Applied Electrician-II (625)

4. Applied Electrician-II (HIC) (825)

5. Professional Cooking-II (630)

6. Graphic Designing-II (633)

7. Plumbing and Solar Water Heating System(I)-II(635)

8. Dress Making-II (639)

9. Dress Making-II (HIC) (839)

10. Internet of Things Software Development-II (640)

Papers on March 6, 2024:

1. Mathematics General-I (114)

2. Mathematics-I (HIC)(210)

Papers on March 7, 2024:

1. General Science- II (515)

2. Computer Science-II (HIC) (In Lieu of Gen. Science) (751)

Papers on March 8, 2024:

1. Cosmetology (Hair and Beauty Services)-I (121)

2. Introduction to Tourism-I (123)

3. Applied Electrician-I (125)

4. Applied Electrician-I (HIC) (325)

5. Applied HVACR-I (127)

6. Professional Cooking-I (130)

7. Introduction to Hotel Management-I (132)

8. Graphic Designing-I (133)

9. Plumbing and Solar Water Heating System(I)-I (135)

10. Dress Making-I (139)

11. Dress Making-I (HIC) (339)

12. Internet of Things Hardware Development-I (141)

Papers on March 9, 2024:

1. Pakistan Studies-II (606) (2-1/2 hour duration)

2. Pakistan Studies-II (HIC)(806) (2-1/2 hour duration)

Papers on March 11, 2024:

1. English Compulsory-II (501)

2. English Compulsory-II (HIC)(701)

Papers on March 12, 2024:

1. General Science-I (015)

2. Computer Science-I (HIC) (In Lieu of Gen.Science) (251)

Papers on March 13, 2024:

1. Islamiyat Compulsory-II (608)(2-1/2 hour duration)

2. Islamiyat Compulsory – II (New) (618)

3. Islamiyat Compulsory-II (HIC)(808)(2-1/2 hour duration)

4. Ikhlaqiyat (Ethics)-II (638)

Papers on March 14, 2024:

1. Esthetics (Hair And Beauty Services)-I (122)

2. Toursim Management-I (124)

3. Industrial Electrician-I (126)

4. Industrial Electrician -I (HIC) (326)

5. Basic of HVACR-I (128)

6. Fundamentals of Cooking-I (129)

7. Working Principle of Hotel Management-I (131)

8. Media Production-I (134)

9. Plumbing and Solar Water Heating System(II)-I(136)

10. Fashion Designing-I (137)

11. Fashion Designing-I (HIC) (337)

12. Internet of Things Software Development-I (140)

Papers on March 15, 2024:

1. Urdu Compulsory-II (502)

2. Urdu Compulsory-II (HIC)(702)

Papers on March 16, 2024:

1. Pakistan Studies-I (106) (2-1/2 hour duration)

2. Pakistan Studies-I (HIC)(306) (2-1/2 hour duration)

Papers on March 18, 2024:

1. Islamiyat Compulsory-I (Old)(108) (2-1/2 hour duration)

2. Islamiyat Compulsory-I (New)(118)(2-1/2 hour duration)

3. Islamiyat Compulsory-I (HIC)(308) (2-1/2 hour duration)

4. Ikhlaqiyat (Ethics)-I (138)

Papers on March 19, 2024: