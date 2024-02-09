Manchester City Bags €134.9 million for Champions League Victory

Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning side Manchester City earned a hefty amount of 134.9 million Euros after winning the UEFA Champions League last year.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City earned €134.9 million after winning the coveted UEFA Champions League which they yearned for over a decade, since the days when Sheikh Mansoor took over the club as owner.

After years of expectation from the Spanish manager, the Citizens finally won the Champions League since Guardiola’s appointed in 2016.

The Citizens made history and became the second English club to win the treble, with only Manchester United achieving that feat back in the 1998-99 season.

Last year Manchester City also earned 176.2 million pounds for winning their third consecutive Premier League.

Despite their alleged breach of rules in financial fair play over nine seasons and 115 charges that were imposed by the Premier League, Manchester City will try to replicate the success of last year this season as they are still in a nail-biting title race with Liverpool and Arsenal and are still alive in Champions League and FA Cup competitions.

With the return of their talismanic defensive midfielder Rodri and arguably one of the greatest midfielders in the Premier League, Kevin De Bruyne, they seem on the right track to win the treble again. Rodri has not lost a single match with Manchester City for over a year, a pivotal cog in Pep Guardiola’s system.

The treble winners will face Copenhagen in the round of 16 next week in Denmark, a side that qualified from a tough group where they faced Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Galatasaray. Guardiola’s men will also face Luton Town in the 5th round of the FA Cup.