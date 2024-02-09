‘The Undertaker’ Makes a Grand Entry in Riyadh Trophy Cup Final Leaving CR7 in Shock

WWE Legend ‘The Undertaker’ walked out on the pitch with his iconic music at the Riyadh Season Trophy Cup Final where Al Hilal locked horns with Al Nassr leaving the Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, and the spectators in awe of his theatrics.

Ronaldo watched on laughing ahead of kick-off as The Undertaker walked in dramatically and lifted the Riyadh season trophy in front of the mesmerized spectators, who were totally in awe of his presence.

The Undertaker has lifted more trophies than Spurs in the last decadepic.twitter.com/Y8SpXszvQm — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 8, 2024

The iconic wrestler presented the trophy ahead of the final clash and made the opening ceremony memorable with his antics and rekindled the childhood memories of many fans who love him around the world.

Both of the Saudi Pro League Clubs met in the final of the Riyadh season trophy where Al Hilal defeated Al Nassr convincingly by 2-0, Sergej Milinkovic Savic and Salem Aldawsari put the game to put by the half-hour mark.

The Saudi clubs had previously defeated Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in the competition, Al Hilal got the better of them late on in the game by 4-3 and Al Nassr decimated them with a 6-0 victory before coming into the final.

Al Nassr will now face another Saudi Pro League club Al Feiha in the AFC Champions League on February 14 when Cristiano Ronaldo’s men will resume their campaign in Asia’s most elite competition.