Here is All You Need to Know About PSL 9

As the countdown to Pakistan’s most exciting cricketing event, Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9, narrows down to just 10 days, the anticipation and excitement among Pakistan cricket fans are reaching new heights. The league has consistently introduced many talented local players since its inception, featuring international star players who showcased their skills. This time, it promises to be an equally exciting event.

Adding to the excitement, the schedule for the 9th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been announced, including the venues. Fans can find all the details here and learn how to book tickets for the matches. Additionally, information on live streaming is available for fans who cannot attend the stadium, allowing them to watch their favorite teams in action.

Moreover, this season features squads from all six franchises, including some new and exciting players. Here’s everything you need to know about PSL 9.

Venues of PSL 9

PSL 9 will captivate fans across four iconic cities of Pakistan, just like the previous two seasons, including Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, which will host 34 exhilarating matches.

1. National Bank Stadium, Karachi

The National Bank Cricket Arena will host most of the matches of PSL 9, including 11 matches, the qualifier, two eliminators, and the most important mega-final of the league.

This stadium has a history of hosting thrilling and exciting matches of the PSL in past seasons. For instance, Islamabad United lifted the title for the second time in the 2018 season of the PSL, and South African batter Cameron Delport smashed a fast hundred in 2019 while playing for Islamabad United against Lahore Qalandars. Now, it promises to see another thrilling match and more firepower in the stadium in the upcoming season.

2. Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

One of Pakistan’s most beautiful cricket stadiums, Gaddafi Stadium, will host 9 matches of PSL 9, including the opening match of the league, and the home team, Lahore Qalandars, will kick off the tournament in the opening match at this iconic stadium.

The stadium witnessed the best experience for fans during the 2020 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Ben Dunk from Australia, who played for the Lahore Qalandars, hit 12 sixes and smashed 99 runs, single-handedly winning the game for the team against Karachi Kings. Additionally, Lahore Qalandars clinched the PSL title consecutively in the last two seasons, both times on their home ground. Once again, the Qalandars will kick off their campaign as the defending champions.

3. Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

In addition to Lahore, the Pindi Stadium will also host nine matches during the upcoming ninth edition of the PSL. The two-time champions, Islamabad United, will play five games at their home ground.

The Pindi Stadium is renowned for its electrifying boundaries, with many sixes hit out of the park in past seasons. It also has a history of high-scoring matches, and the highest total in PSL history was achieved here last season by the Multan Sultans when they scored 262 runs against Quetta Gladiators.

Additionally, the spotlight on that innings was Sultan’s batter Usman Khan, who also smashed the fastest century in PSL history in just 36 balls. It is expected that fans will witness even more explosive performances in the upcoming season.

4. Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Just like the previous season of the PSL, Multan Stadium will again host only five matches of this year’s PSL, and the home side Multan Sultans, will play all five matches on their home ground.

This iconic stadium has hosted many thrilling matches of the PSL in past seasons. One of the best moments was when South African star batter Rile Rossouw played for Multan Sultans and smashed the fastest 100 in just 43 balls during the 5th edition of the PSL against Quetta Gladiators.

Full Schedule

The opening match of PSL is scheduled to start on February 17th, featuring the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, and the former two-time champions, Islamabad United, in Lahore.

The most exciting clash of PSL between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings is scheduled for 24 February and 9 March. The game on 24 February will be held at Gaddafi Stadium, and the match on 9 March will take place at National Bank Stadium.

Date Match Teams Venue Day/Night Saturday, February 17, 2024 Match 1 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Lahore Night Sunday, February 18, 2024 Match 2 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Lahore Day Sunday, February 18, 2024 Match 3 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Multan Night Monday, February 19, 2024 Match 4 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Lahore Night Tuesday, February 20, 2024 Match 5 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Multan Night Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Match 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Lahore Day Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Match 7 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Multan Night Thursday, February 22, 2024 Match 8 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Lahore Night Friday, February 23, 2024 Match 9 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Multan Night Saturday, February 24, 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Lahore Night Sunday, February 25, 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Multan Day Sunday, February 25, 2024 Match 12 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Lahore Night Monday, February 26, 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Lahore Night Tuesday, February 27, 2024 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Lahore Night Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Karachi Night Thursday, February 29, 2024 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Karachi Night Saturday, March 02, 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Rawalpindi Day Saturday, March 02, 2024 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Rawalpindi Night Sunday, March 03, 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Karachi Night Monday, March 04, 2024 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Rawalpindi Night Tuesday, March 05, 2024 Match 21 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Rawalpindi Night Wednesday, March 06, 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Rawalpindi Day Wednesday, March 06, 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Rawalpindi Night Thursday, March 07, 2024 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Rawalpindi Night Friday, March 08, 2024 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Rawalpindi Night Saturday, March 09, 2024 Match 26 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Karachi Night Sunday, March 10, 2024 Match 27 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Rawalpindi Day Sunday, March 10, 2024 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Karachi Night Monday, March 11, 2024 Match 29 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Night Tuesday, March 12, 2024 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Karachi Night Thursday, March 14, 2024 Qualifier Team 1 v Team 2 Karachi Night Friday, March 15, 2024 Eliminator 1 Team 3 v Team 4 Karachi Night Saturday, March 16, 2024 Eliminator 2 Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up Karachi Night Monday, March 18, 2024 Match 34 Final Karachi Night

Full Squad of all Six Franchises

1. Lahore Qlandars

Lahore Qalandars, who have won two PSL titles in a row, are ready for PSL 9. Even though their top spinner Rashid Khan won’t play the whole season due to injury, they’ve built a strong team for the upcoming season.

Here’s Lahore Qalandars’ complete squad:

Player Name Category Shaheen Afridi Platinum Fakhar Zaman Platinum Rassie van der Dussen Platinum Haris Rauf (BA) Diamond David Wiese Diamond Sahibzada Farhan Diamond Sikandar Raza Gold Abdullah Shafique Gold Zaman Khan Gold Mirza Tahir Baig (demotion) Silver Dan Lawrence Silver (partial) Syed Faridoun Mehmood Emerging Jahandad Khan Emerging Shai Hope Supplementary 1 Kamran Ghulam Supplementary 2 Bhanuka Rajapaksa Supplementary 3 Tayyab Abbas Supplementary 4

2. Islamabad United

Islamabad United has a great team led by their captain, Shadab Khan. They’ve added some awesome new players like Naseem Shah, who bowls fast, Jordan Cox, a skilled English batsman and wicket-keeper, and Imad Wasim, who joined the squad through a trade. With these additions, Islamabad United’s team is strong and well-rounded.

Player Name Category Shadab Khan Platinum Naseem Shah Platinum Jordan Cox Platinum Imad Wasim (Mentor) Diamond Azam Khan Diamond Tymal Mills Diamond Alex Hales Gold Faheem Ashraf Gold Colin Munro Gold Rumman Raees Silver Shahab Khan Silver Matthew Forde Silver Salman Ali Agha Silver Qasim Akram Silver Hunain Shah Emerging Ubaid Shah Emerging Shamyl Hussain Supplementary 1 Obed McCoy Supplementary 2 Haider Ali Supplementary 3 Muhammad Waseem Supplementary 4

3. Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators have built a strong team for PSL 9 by combining international stars. They have got Wanindu Hasaranga, a talented spinner from Sri Lanka, in the top Diamond Category. In the Platinum Category, they’ve secured Rilee Rossouw, a powerful batter from South Africa, along with Sherfane Rutherford, known for his explosive batting, and Mohammad Amir, a seasoned player.

Player Name Category Rilee Rossouw Platinum Sherfane Rutherford Platinum Mohammad Amir Platinum Jason Roy Diamond Wanindu Hasaranga Diamond (partial) Mohammad Wasim Jr. Diamond Mohammad Hasnain Gold Abrar Ahmed Gold Sarfaraz Ahmed (BA) Gold Will Smeed Silver Usman Qadir Silver Sajjad Ali Jnr Silver Saud Shakeel Silver Umair bin Yousuf Silver Khawaja Nafay Emerging Adil Naz Emerging Akeal Hussain Supplementary 1 Sohail Khan Supplementary 2 Laurie Evans Supplementary 3 Bismillah Khan Supplementary 4 (partial)

4. Multan Sultans

The Multan Sultans, led by Captain Mohammad Rizwan and supported by all-rounders Iftikhar Ahmed and David Willey, aim to win the PSL 9 title after being runners-up in the last two seasons, boasting a balanced team in the upcoming season.

Player Name Category Mohammad Rizwan Platinum Iftikhar Ahmed Platinum David Willey Platinum Khushdil Shah Diamond Usama Mir Diamond Dawid Malan Diamond Abbas Afridi Gold Reeza Hendricks Gold Reece Topley Gold Ihsanullah (BA) Silver Usman Khan Silver Tayyab Tahir Silver Shahnawaz Dahani Silver Mohammad Ali Silver Faisal Akram Emerging Yasir Khan Emerging Chris Jordan Supplementary 1 Aftab Ibrahim Supplementary 2 Johnson Charles Supplementary 3 Mohammad Shahzad Supplementary 4

5. Peshawar Zalmi

Under Babar Azam’s leadership, Peshawar Zalmi has built a strong team for the next Pakistan Super League season. Babar, a skilled captain, leads the team with Rovman Powell from the West Indies. The team includes young opener Saim Ayub, the energetic Tom Kohler-Cadmore, and powerful hitter Asif Ali, creating a blend of new talent and seasoned players.

Player Name Category Babar Azam Platinum Rovman Powell Platinum Gus Atkinson/Shamar Joseph Platinum Saim Ayub Diamond Tom Kohler-Cadmore Diamond Asif Ali Diamond Mohammad Haris (BA) Gold Aamer Jamal Gold Naveen-ul-Haq Gold (Partial) Khurram Shehzad Silver (partial) Daniel Mousley Silver Umair Afridi Silver Arif Yaqoob Silver Salman Irshad (Retained using Right-to-Match card) Silver Haseebullah Khan Emerging Mohammad Zeeshan Emerging Waqar Salmakheil Supplementary 1 Mehran Mumtaz Supplementary 2 Luke Wood Supplementary 3 Sufyan Muqeem Supplementary 4

6. Karachi Kings

Under the new leadership of Shan Masood, Karachi Kings have refreshed their team for PSL 9, blending seasoned players with new talent for a fresh start. Key players include the powerful West Indian batsman Kieron Pollard, Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams, and the adaptable Mohammad Nawaz.

Player Name Category Kieron Pollard Platinum (Partial) Daniel Sams Platinum Mohammad Nawaz Platinum James Vince Diamond Hasan Ali Diamond Tim Siefert Diamond Shan Masood (BA) Gold Shoaib Malik (Mentor) Gold Tabraiz Shamsi Gold Mir Hamza (demotion) Silver Mohammad Akhlaq Silver Arafat Minhas Silver Anwar Ali Silver Mohammad Amir Khan Silver Irfan Khan Niazi Emerging Sirajuddin Emerging Saad Baig Supplementary 1 Jamie Overton Supplementary 2 Lues Du Plooy Supplementary 3 Mohammad Rohid Supplementary 4

Live Streaming

‘Tamasha’, Pakistan’s premier homegrown OTT video streaming and entertainment platform, is set to offer HD live streaming of PSL 9 matches to cricket fans across the nation. Once again, fans can anticipate the excitement of every game in stunning high definition on the Tamasha mobile app. Tapmad is another live-streaming platform where fans can enjoy live matches of PSL 9.

Here are links of these live-streaming platforms

Platform Web Android IOS Tamasha LINK LINK LINK Tapmad LINK LINK LINK

On the other side, ProSports will also provide full coverage of all matches of PSL 9 with the latest updates on matches and scores. Fans can stay in touch through the website. Check out the live scores and updates here.

Ticket Prices

Fans can pre-book their tickets online through TCS, starting from 1700 rupees. Physical tickets are a must for all PSL 9 matches; e-tickets won’t get you in. You can buy physical tickets at TCS express centers from February 12, 2024. If you book online, you can pick them up at TCS centers or get them delivered to your home.

Here are the ticket prices: VIP – 6,000 rupees, Premium – 3,000 rupees, First Class – 2,000 rupees, and General – 1,000 rupees.

For the final match on March 18 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, prices are: VIP – 8,000 rupees, Premium – 4,000 rupees, First Class – 2,500 rupees, and General – 1,000 rupees.

For the qualifier, prices are VIP – 5,000 rupees, Premium – 2,500 rupees, First Class – 1500 rupees, and General – 750 rupees. And for the two eliminators, prices are VIP – 5,000 rupees, Premium – 3,000 rupees, First Class – 1500 rupees, and General – 750 rupees.

In just 10 days, fans will finally get to see the much-awaited Season 9 of PSL kick-off. The tournament is expected to begin with an opening ceremony on February 17th, followed by the start of the campaign on the same day.