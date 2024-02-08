Here is All You Need to Know About PSL 9

As the countdown to Pakistan’s most exciting cricketing event, Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9, narrows down to just 10 days, the anticipation and excitement among Pakistan cricket fans are reaching new heights. The league has consistently introduced many talented local players since its inception, featuring international star players who showcased their skills. This time, it promises to be an equally exciting event.
Adding to the excitement, the schedule for the 9th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been announced, including the venues. Fans can find all the details here and learn how to book tickets for the matches. Additionally, information on live streaming is available for fans who cannot attend the stadium, allowing them to watch their favorite teams in action.
Moreover, this season features squads from all six franchises, including some new and exciting players. Here’s everything you need to know about PSL 9.
Venues of PSL 9
PSL 9 will captivate fans across four iconic cities of Pakistan, just like the previous two seasons, including Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, which will host 34 exhilarating matches.
1. National Bank Stadium, Karachi
The National Bank Cricket Arena will host most of the matches of PSL 9, including 11 matches, the qualifier, two eliminators, and the most important mega-final of the league.
This stadium has a history of hosting thrilling and exciting matches of the PSL in past seasons. For instance, Islamabad United lifted the title for the second time in the 2018 season of the PSL, and South African batter Cameron Delport smashed a fast hundred in 2019 while playing for Islamabad United against Lahore Qalandars. Now, it promises to see another thrilling match and more firepower in the stadium in the upcoming season.
2. Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
One of Pakistan’s most beautiful cricket stadiums, Gaddafi Stadium, will host 9 matches of PSL 9, including the opening match of the league, and the home team, Lahore Qalandars, will kick off the tournament in the opening match at this iconic stadium.
The stadium witnessed the best experience for fans during the 2020 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Ben Dunk from Australia, who played for the Lahore Qalandars, hit 12 sixes and smashed 99 runs, single-handedly winning the game for the team against Karachi Kings. Additionally, Lahore Qalandars clinched the PSL title consecutively in the last two seasons, both times on their home ground. Once again, the Qalandars will kick off their campaign as the defending champions.
3. Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
In addition to Lahore, the Pindi Stadium will also host nine matches during the upcoming ninth edition of the PSL. The two-time champions, Islamabad United, will play five games at their home ground.
The Pindi Stadium is renowned for its electrifying boundaries, with many sixes hit out of the park in past seasons. It also has a history of high-scoring matches, and the highest total in PSL history was achieved here last season by the Multan Sultans when they scored 262 runs against Quetta Gladiators.
Additionally, the spotlight on that innings was Sultan’s batter Usman Khan, who also smashed the fastest century in PSL history in just 36 balls. It is expected that fans will witness even more explosive performances in the upcoming season.
4. Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Just like the previous season of the PSL, Multan Stadium will again host only five matches of this year’s PSL, and the home side Multan Sultans, will play all five matches on their home ground.
This iconic stadium has hosted many thrilling matches of the PSL in past seasons. One of the best moments was when South African star batter Rile Rossouw played for Multan Sultans and smashed the fastest 100 in just 43 balls during the 5th edition of the PSL against Quetta Gladiators.
Full Schedule
The opening match of PSL is scheduled to start on February 17th, featuring the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, and the former two-time champions, Islamabad United, in Lahore.
The most exciting clash of PSL between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings is scheduled for 24 February and 9 March. The game on 24 February will be held at Gaddafi Stadium, and the match on 9 March will take place at National Bank Stadium.
|Date
|Match
|Teams
|Venue
|Day/Night
|Saturday, February 17, 2024
|Match 1
|Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United
|Lahore
|Night
|Sunday, February 18, 2024
|Match 2
|Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi
|Lahore
|Day
|Sunday, February 18, 2024
|Match 3
|Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings
|Multan
|Night
|Monday, February 19, 2024
|Match 4
|Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators
|Lahore
|Night
|Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|Match 5
|Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United
|Multan
|Night
|Wednesday, February 21, 2024
|Match 6
|Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings
|Lahore
|Day
|Wednesday, February 21, 2024
|Match 7
|Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars
|Multan
|Night
|Thursday, February 22, 2024
|Match 8
|Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United
|Lahore
|Night
|Friday, February 23, 2024
|Match 9
|Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi
|Multan
|Night
|Saturday, February 24, 2024
|Match 10
|Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings
|Lahore
|Night
|Sunday, February 25, 2024
|Match 11
|Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators
|Multan
|Day
|Sunday, February 25, 2024
|Match 12
|Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi
|Lahore
|Night
|Monday, February 26, 2024
|Match 13
|Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United
|Lahore
|Night
|Tuesday, February 27, 2024
|Match 14
|Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans
|Lahore
|Night
|Wednesday, February 28, 2024
|Match 15
|Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United
|Karachi
|Night
|Thursday, February 29, 2024
|Match 16
|Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators
|Karachi
|Night
|Saturday, March 02, 2024
|Match 17
|Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars
|Rawalpindi
|Day
|Saturday, March 02, 2024
|Match 18
|Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators
|Rawalpindi
|Night
|Sunday, March 03, 2024
|Match 19
|Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans
|Karachi
|Night
|Monday, March 04, 2024
|Match 20
|Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi
|Rawalpindi
|Night
|Tuesday, March 05, 2024
|Match 21
|Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans
|Rawalpindi
|Night
|Wednesday, March 06, 2024
|Match 22
|Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings
|Rawalpindi
|Day
|Wednesday, March 06, 2024
|Match 23
|Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars
|Rawalpindi
|Night
|Thursday, March 07, 2024
|Match 24
|Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings
|Rawalpindi
|Night
|Friday, March 08, 2024
|Match 25
|Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators
|Rawalpindi
|Night
|Saturday, March 09, 2024
|Match 26
|Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars
|Karachi
|Night
|Sunday, March 10, 2024
|Match 27
|Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans
|Rawalpindi
|Day
|Sunday, March 10, 2024
|Match 28
|Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars
|Karachi
|Night
|Monday, March 11, 2024
|Match 29
|Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi
|Karachi
|Night
|Tuesday, March 12, 2024
|Match 30
|Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans
|Karachi
|Night
|Thursday, March 14, 2024
|Qualifier
|Team 1 v Team 2
|Karachi
|Night
|Friday, March 15, 2024
|Eliminator 1
|Team 3 v Team 4
|Karachi
|Night
|Saturday, March 16, 2024
|Eliminator 2
|Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up
|Karachi
|Night
|Monday, March 18, 2024
|Match 34
|Final
|Karachi
|Night
Full Squad of all Six Franchises
1. Lahore Qlandars
Lahore Qalandars, who have won two PSL titles in a row, are ready for PSL 9. Even though their top spinner Rashid Khan won’t play the whole season due to injury, they’ve built a strong team for the upcoming season.
Here’s Lahore Qalandars’ complete squad:
|Player Name
|Category
|Shaheen Afridi
|Platinum
|Fakhar Zaman
|Platinum
|Rassie van der Dussen
|Platinum
|Haris Rauf (BA)
|Diamond
|David Wiese
|Diamond
|Sahibzada Farhan
|Diamond
|Sikandar Raza
|Gold
|Abdullah Shafique
|Gold
|Zaman Khan
|Gold
|Mirza Tahir Baig (demotion)
|Silver
|Dan Lawrence
|Silver (partial)
|Syed Faridoun Mehmood
|Emerging
|Jahandad Khan
|Emerging
|Shai Hope
|Supplementary 1
|Kamran Ghulam
|Supplementary 2
|Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|Supplementary 3
|Tayyab Abbas
|Supplementary 4
2. Islamabad United
Islamabad United has a great team led by their captain, Shadab Khan. They’ve added some awesome new players like Naseem Shah, who bowls fast, Jordan Cox, a skilled English batsman and wicket-keeper, and Imad Wasim, who joined the squad through a trade. With these additions, Islamabad United’s team is strong and well-rounded.
|Player Name
|Category
|Shadab Khan
|Platinum
|Naseem Shah
|Platinum
|Jordan Cox
|Platinum
|Imad Wasim (Mentor)
|Diamond
|Azam Khan
|Diamond
|Tymal Mills
|Diamond
|Alex Hales
|Gold
|Faheem Ashraf
|Gold
|Colin Munro
|Gold
|Rumman Raees
|Silver
|Shahab Khan
|Silver
|Matthew Forde
|Silver
|Salman Ali Agha
|Silver
|Qasim Akram
|Silver
|Hunain Shah
|Emerging
|Ubaid Shah
|Emerging
|Shamyl Hussain
|Supplementary 1
|Obed McCoy
|Supplementary 2
|Haider Ali
|Supplementary 3
|Muhammad Waseem
|Supplementary 4
3. Quetta Gladiators
Quetta Gladiators have built a strong team for PSL 9 by combining international stars. They have got Wanindu Hasaranga, a talented spinner from Sri Lanka, in the top Diamond Category. In the Platinum Category, they’ve secured Rilee Rossouw, a powerful batter from South Africa, along with Sherfane Rutherford, known for his explosive batting, and Mohammad Amir, a seasoned player.
|Player Name
|Category
|Rilee Rossouw
|Platinum
|Sherfane Rutherford
|Platinum
|Mohammad Amir
|Platinum
|Jason Roy
|Diamond
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Diamond (partial)
|Mohammad Wasim Jr.
|Diamond
|Mohammad Hasnain
|Gold
|Abrar Ahmed
|Gold
|Sarfaraz Ahmed (BA)
|Gold
|Will Smeed
|Silver
|Usman Qadir
|Silver
|Sajjad Ali Jnr
|Silver
|Saud Shakeel
|Silver
|Umair bin Yousuf
|Silver
|Khawaja Nafay
|Emerging
|Adil Naz
|Emerging
|Akeal Hussain
|Supplementary 1
|Sohail Khan
|Supplementary 2
|Laurie Evans
|Supplementary 3
|Bismillah Khan
|Supplementary 4 (partial)
4. Multan Sultans
The Multan Sultans, led by Captain Mohammad Rizwan and supported by all-rounders Iftikhar Ahmed and David Willey, aim to win the PSL 9 title after being runners-up in the last two seasons, boasting a balanced team in the upcoming season.
|Player Name
|Category
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Platinum
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|Platinum
|David Willey
|Platinum
|Khushdil Shah
|Diamond
|Usama Mir
|Diamond
|Dawid Malan
|Diamond
|Abbas Afridi
|Gold
|Reeza Hendricks
|Gold
|Reece Topley
|Gold
|Ihsanullah (BA)
|Silver
|Usman Khan
|Silver
|Tayyab Tahir
|Silver
|Shahnawaz Dahani
|Silver
|Mohammad Ali
|Silver
|Faisal Akram
|Emerging
|Yasir Khan
|Emerging
|Chris Jordan
|Supplementary 1
|Aftab Ibrahim
|Supplementary 2
|Johnson Charles
|Supplementary 3
|Mohammad Shahzad
|Supplementary 4
5. Peshawar Zalmi
Under Babar Azam’s leadership, Peshawar Zalmi has built a strong team for the next Pakistan Super League season. Babar, a skilled captain, leads the team with Rovman Powell from the West Indies. The team includes young opener Saim Ayub, the energetic Tom Kohler-Cadmore, and powerful hitter Asif Ali, creating a blend of new talent and seasoned players.
|Player Name
|Category
|Babar Azam
|Platinum
|Rovman Powell
|Platinum
|Gus Atkinson/Shamar Joseph
|Platinum
|Saim Ayub
|Diamond
|Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|Diamond
|Asif Ali
|Diamond
|Mohammad Haris (BA)
|Gold
|Aamer Jamal
|Gold
|Naveen-ul-Haq
|Gold (Partial)
|Khurram Shehzad
|Silver (partial)
|Daniel Mousley
|Silver
|Umair Afridi
|Silver
|Arif Yaqoob
|Silver
|Salman Irshad (Retained using Right-to-Match card)
|Silver
|Haseebullah Khan
|Emerging
|Mohammad Zeeshan
|Emerging
|Waqar Salmakheil
|Supplementary 1
|Mehran Mumtaz
|Supplementary 2
|Luke Wood
|Supplementary 3
|Sufyan Muqeem
|Supplementary 4
6. Karachi Kings
Under the new leadership of Shan Masood, Karachi Kings have refreshed their team for PSL 9, blending seasoned players with new talent for a fresh start. Key players include the powerful West Indian batsman Kieron Pollard, Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams, and the adaptable Mohammad Nawaz.
|Player Name
|Category
|Kieron Pollard
|Platinum (Partial)
|Daniel Sams
|Platinum
|Mohammad Nawaz
|Platinum
|James Vince
|Diamond
|Hasan Ali
|Diamond
|Tim Siefert
|Diamond
|Shan Masood (BA)
|Gold
|Shoaib Malik (Mentor)
|Gold
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|Gold
|Mir Hamza (demotion)
|Silver
|Mohammad Akhlaq
|Silver
|Arafat Minhas
|Silver
|Anwar Ali
|Silver
|Mohammad Amir Khan
|Silver
|Irfan Khan Niazi
|Emerging
|Sirajuddin
|Emerging
|Saad Baig
|Supplementary 1
|Jamie Overton
|Supplementary 2
|Lues Du Plooy
|Supplementary 3
|Mohammad Rohid
|Supplementary 4
Live Streaming
‘Tamasha’, Pakistan’s premier homegrown OTT video streaming and entertainment platform, is set to offer HD live streaming of PSL 9 matches to cricket fans across the nation. Once again, fans can anticipate the excitement of every game in stunning high definition on the Tamasha mobile app. Tapmad is another live-streaming platform where fans can enjoy live matches of PSL 9.
Here are links of these live-streaming platforms
|Platform
|Web
|Android
|IOS
|Tamasha
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
|Tapmad
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
On the other side, ProSports will also provide full coverage of all matches of PSL 9 with the latest updates on matches and scores. Fans can stay in touch through the website. Check out the live scores and updates here.
Ticket Prices
Fans can pre-book their tickets online through TCS, starting from 1700 rupees. Physical tickets are a must for all PSL 9 matches; e-tickets won’t get you in. You can buy physical tickets at TCS express centers from February 12, 2024. If you book online, you can pick them up at TCS centers or get them delivered to your home.
Here are the ticket prices: VIP – 6,000 rupees, Premium – 3,000 rupees, First Class – 2,000 rupees, and General – 1,000 rupees.
For the final match on March 18 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, prices are: VIP – 8,000 rupees, Premium – 4,000 rupees, First Class – 2,500 rupees, and General – 1,000 rupees.
For the qualifier, prices are VIP – 5,000 rupees, Premium – 2,500 rupees, First Class – 1500 rupees, and General – 750 rupees. And for the two eliminators, prices are VIP – 5,000 rupees, Premium – 3,000 rupees, First Class – 1500 rupees, and General – 750 rupees.
In just 10 days, fans will finally get to see the much-awaited Season 9 of PSL kick-off. The tournament is expected to begin with an opening ceremony on February 17th, followed by the start of the campaign on the same day.