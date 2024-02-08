Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here is All You Need to Know About PSL 9

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Feb 8, 2024

As the countdown to Pakistan’s most exciting cricketing event, Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9, narrows down to just 10 days, the anticipation and excitement among Pakistan cricket fans are reaching new heights. The league has consistently introduced many talented local players since its inception, featuring international star players who showcased their skills. This time, it promises to be an equally exciting event.

Adding to the excitement, the schedule for the 9th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been announced, including the venues. Fans can find all the details here and learn how to book tickets for the matches. Additionally, information on live streaming is available for fans who cannot attend the stadium, allowing them to watch their favorite teams in action.

Moreover, this season features squads from all six franchises, including some new and exciting players. Here’s everything you need to know about PSL 9.

Venues of PSL 9

PSL 9 will captivate fans across four iconic cities of Pakistan, just like the previous two seasons, including Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, which will host 34 exhilarating matches.

1. National Bank Stadium, Karachi

The National Bank Cricket Arena will host most of the matches of PSL 9, including 11 matches, the qualifier, two eliminators, and the most important mega-final of the league.

PSL 2024: Pakistan Super League Teams, Schedule, Points Table, Venue & More *Updated December 2023* - Wego Travel Blog

This stadium has a history of hosting thrilling and exciting matches of the PSL in past seasons. For instance, Islamabad United lifted the title for the second time in the 2018 season of the PSL, and South African batter Cameron Delport smashed a fast hundred in 2019 while playing for Islamabad United against Lahore Qalandars. Now, it promises to see another thrilling match and more firepower in the stadium in the upcoming season.

2. Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

One of Pakistan’s most beautiful cricket stadiums, Gaddafi Stadium, will host 9 matches of PSL 9, including the opening match of the league, and the home team, Lahore Qalandars, will kick off the tournament in the opening match at this iconic stadium.

Asia Cup 2023: Lahore Gaddafi Stadium ODI Stats and Records - myKhel

The stadium witnessed the best experience for fans during the 2020 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Ben Dunk from Australia, who played for the Lahore Qalandars, hit 12 sixes and smashed 99 runs, single-handedly winning the game for the team against Karachi Kings. Additionally, Lahore Qalandars clinched the PSL title consecutively in the last two seasons, both times on their home ground. Once again, the Qalandars will kick off their campaign as the defending champions.

3. Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

In addition to Lahore, the Pindi Stadium will also host nine matches during the upcoming ninth edition of the PSL. The two-time champions, Islamabad United, will play five games at their home ground.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium dimensions: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium boundary length and ground size - The SportsRush

The Pindi Stadium is renowned for its electrifying boundaries, with many sixes hit out of the park in past seasons. It also has a history of high-scoring matches, and the highest total in PSL history was achieved here last season by the Multan Sultans when they scored 262 runs against Quetta Gladiators.

Additionally, the spotlight on that innings was Sultan’s batter Usman Khan, who also smashed the fastest century in PSL history in just 36 balls. It is expected that fans will witness even more explosive performances in the upcoming season.

4. Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Just like the previous season of the PSL, Multan Stadium will again host only five matches of this year’s PSL, and the home side Multan Sultans, will play all five matches on their home ground.

A peak into history of international cricket at Multan Cricket Stadium

This iconic stadium has hosted many thrilling matches of the PSL in past seasons. One of the best moments was when South African star batter Rile Rossouw played for Multan Sultans and smashed the fastest 100 in just 43 balls during the 5th edition of the PSL against Quetta Gladiators.

Full Schedule

The opening match of PSL is scheduled to start on February 17th, featuring the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, and the former two-time champions, Islamabad United, in Lahore.

The most exciting clash of PSL between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings is scheduled for 24 February and 9 March. The game on 24 February will be held at Gaddafi Stadium, and the match on 9 March will take place at National Bank Stadium.

Date Match Teams Venue Day/Night
Saturday, February 17, 2024 Match 1 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Lahore Night
Sunday, February 18, 2024 Match 2 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Lahore Day
Sunday, February 18, 2024 Match 3 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Multan Night
Monday, February 19, 2024 Match 4 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Lahore Night
Tuesday, February 20, 2024 Match 5 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Multan Night
Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Match 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Lahore Day
Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Match 7 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Multan Night
Thursday, February 22, 2024 Match 8 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Lahore Night
Friday, February 23, 2024 Match 9 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Multan Night
Saturday, February 24, 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Lahore Night
Sunday, February 25, 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Multan Day
Sunday, February 25, 2024 Match 12 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Lahore Night
Monday, February 26, 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Lahore Night
Tuesday, February 27, 2024 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Lahore Night
Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Karachi Night
Thursday, February 29, 2024 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Karachi Night
Saturday, March 02, 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Rawalpindi Day
Saturday, March 02, 2024 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Rawalpindi Night
Sunday, March 03, 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Karachi Night
Monday, March 04, 2024 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Rawalpindi Night
Tuesday, March 05, 2024 Match 21 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Rawalpindi Night
Wednesday, March 06, 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Rawalpindi Day
Wednesday, March 06, 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Rawalpindi Night
Thursday, March 07, 2024 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Rawalpindi Night
Friday, March 08, 2024 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Rawalpindi Night
Saturday, March 09, 2024 Match 26 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Karachi Night
Sunday, March 10, 2024 Match 27 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Rawalpindi Day
Sunday, March 10, 2024 Match 28 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Karachi Night
Monday, March 11, 2024 Match 29 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Night
Tuesday, March 12, 2024 Match 30 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Karachi Night
Thursday, March 14, 2024 Qualifier Team 1 v Team 2 Karachi Night
Friday, March 15, 2024 Eliminator 1 Team 3 v Team 4 Karachi Night
Saturday, March 16, 2024 Eliminator 2 Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up Karachi Night
Monday, March 18, 2024 Match 34 Final Karachi Night

 

Full Squad of all Six Franchises

1. Lahore Qlandars

Lahore Qalandars, who have won two PSL titles in a row, are ready for PSL 9. Even though their top spinner Rashid Khan won’t play the whole season due to injury, they’ve built a strong team for the upcoming season.

Here’s Lahore Qalandars’ complete squad:

Player Name Category
Shaheen Afridi Platinum
Fakhar Zaman Platinum
Rassie van der Dussen Platinum
Haris Rauf (BA) Diamond
David Wiese Diamond
Sahibzada Farhan Diamond
Sikandar Raza Gold
Abdullah Shafique Gold
Zaman Khan Gold
Mirza Tahir Baig (demotion) Silver
Dan Lawrence Silver (partial)
Syed Faridoun Mehmood Emerging
Jahandad Khan Emerging
Shai Hope Supplementary 1
Kamran Ghulam Supplementary 2
Bhanuka Rajapaksa Supplementary 3
Tayyab Abbas Supplementary 4

 

2. Islamabad United

Islamabad United has a great team led by their captain, Shadab Khan. They’ve added some awesome new players like Naseem Shah, who bowls fast, Jordan Cox, a skilled English batsman and wicket-keeper, and Imad Wasim, who joined the squad through a trade. With these additions, Islamabad United’s team is strong and well-rounded.

Player Name Category
Shadab Khan Platinum
Naseem Shah Platinum
Jordan Cox Platinum
Imad Wasim (Mentor) Diamond
Azam Khan Diamond
Tymal Mills Diamond
Alex Hales Gold
Faheem Ashraf Gold
Colin Munro Gold
Rumman Raees Silver
Shahab Khan Silver
Matthew Forde Silver
Salman Ali Agha Silver
Qasim Akram Silver
Hunain Shah Emerging
Ubaid Shah Emerging
Shamyl Hussain Supplementary 1
Obed McCoy Supplementary 2
Haider Ali Supplementary 3
Muhammad Waseem Supplementary 4

3. Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators have built a strong team for PSL 9 by combining international stars. They have got Wanindu Hasaranga, a talented spinner from Sri Lanka, in the top Diamond Category. In the Platinum Category, they’ve secured Rilee Rossouw, a powerful batter from South Africa, along with Sherfane Rutherford, known for his explosive batting, and Mohammad Amir, a seasoned player.

Player Name Category
Rilee Rossouw Platinum
Sherfane Rutherford Platinum
Mohammad Amir Platinum
Jason Roy Diamond
Wanindu Hasaranga Diamond (partial)
Mohammad Wasim Jr. Diamond
Mohammad Hasnain Gold
Abrar Ahmed Gold
Sarfaraz Ahmed (BA) Gold
Will Smeed Silver
Usman Qadir Silver
Sajjad Ali Jnr Silver
Saud Shakeel Silver
Umair bin Yousuf Silver
Khawaja Nafay Emerging
Adil Naz Emerging
Akeal Hussain Supplementary 1
Sohail Khan Supplementary 2
Laurie Evans Supplementary 3
Bismillah Khan Supplementary 4 (partial)

 

4. Multan Sultans

The Multan Sultans, led by Captain Mohammad Rizwan and supported by all-rounders Iftikhar Ahmed and David Willey, aim to win the PSL 9 title after being runners-up in the last two seasons, boasting a balanced team in the upcoming season.

Player Name Category
Mohammad Rizwan Platinum
Iftikhar Ahmed Platinum
David Willey Platinum
Khushdil Shah Diamond
Usama Mir Diamond
Dawid Malan Diamond
Abbas Afridi Gold
Reeza Hendricks Gold
Reece Topley Gold
Ihsanullah (BA) Silver
Usman Khan Silver
Tayyab Tahir Silver
Shahnawaz Dahani Silver
Mohammad Ali Silver
Faisal Akram Emerging
Yasir Khan Emerging
Chris Jordan Supplementary 1
Aftab Ibrahim Supplementary 2
Johnson Charles Supplementary 3
Mohammad Shahzad Supplementary 4

 

5. Peshawar Zalmi

Under Babar Azam’s leadership, Peshawar Zalmi has built a strong team for the next Pakistan Super League season. Babar, a skilled captain, leads the team with Rovman Powell from the West Indies. The team includes young opener Saim Ayub, the energetic Tom Kohler-Cadmore, and powerful hitter Asif Ali, creating a blend of new talent and seasoned players.

Player Name Category
Babar Azam Platinum
Rovman Powell Platinum
Gus Atkinson/Shamar Joseph Platinum
Saim Ayub Diamond
Tom Kohler-Cadmore Diamond
Asif Ali Diamond
Mohammad Haris (BA) Gold
Aamer Jamal Gold
Naveen-ul-Haq Gold (Partial)
Khurram Shehzad Silver (partial)
Daniel Mousley Silver
Umair Afridi Silver
Arif Yaqoob Silver
Salman Irshad (Retained using Right-to-Match card) Silver
Haseebullah Khan Emerging
Mohammad Zeeshan Emerging
Waqar Salmakheil Supplementary 1
Mehran Mumtaz Supplementary 2
Luke Wood Supplementary 3
Sufyan Muqeem Supplementary 4

 

6. Karachi Kings

Under the new leadership of Shan Masood, Karachi Kings have refreshed their team for PSL 9, blending seasoned players with new talent for a fresh start. Key players include the powerful West Indian batsman Kieron Pollard, Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams, and the adaptable Mohammad Nawaz.

Player Name Category
Kieron Pollard Platinum (Partial)
Daniel Sams Platinum
Mohammad Nawaz Platinum
James Vince Diamond
Hasan Ali Diamond
Tim Siefert Diamond
Shan Masood (BA) Gold
Shoaib Malik (Mentor) Gold
Tabraiz Shamsi Gold
Mir Hamza (demotion) Silver
Mohammad Akhlaq Silver
Arafat Minhas Silver
Anwar Ali Silver
Mohammad Amir Khan Silver
Irfan Khan Niazi Emerging
Sirajuddin Emerging
Saad Baig Supplementary 1
Jamie Overton Supplementary 2
Lues Du Plooy Supplementary 3
Mohammad Rohid Supplementary 4

 

Live Streaming 

‘Tamasha’, Pakistan’s premier homegrown OTT video streaming and entertainment platform, is set to offer HD live streaming of PSL 9 matches to cricket fans across the nation. Once again, fans can anticipate the excitement of every game in stunning high definition on the Tamasha mobile app. Tapmad is another live-streaming platform where fans can enjoy live matches of PSL 9.

Here are links of these live-streaming platforms

Platform Web Android IOS
Tamasha LINK LINK LINK
Tapmad LINK LINK LINK

On the other side, ProSports will also provide full coverage of all matches of PSL 9 with the latest updates on matches and scores. Fans can stay in touch through the website. Check out the live scores and updates here.

Ticket Prices

Fans can pre-book their tickets online through TCS, starting from 1700 rupees. Physical tickets are a must for all PSL 9 matches; e-tickets won’t get you in. You can buy physical tickets at TCS express centers from February 12, 2024. If you book online, you can pick them up at TCS centers or get them delivered to your home.

Here are the ticket prices: VIP – 6,000 rupees, Premium – 3,000 rupees, First Class – 2,000 rupees, and General – 1,000 rupees.

For the final match on March 18 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, prices are: VIP – 8,000 rupees, Premium – 4,000 rupees, First Class – 2,500 rupees, and General – 1,000 rupees.

For the qualifier, prices are VIP – 5,000 rupees, Premium – 2,500 rupees, First Class – 1500 rupees, and General – 750 rupees. And for the two eliminators, prices are VIP – 5,000 rupees, Premium – 3,000 rupees, First Class – 1500 rupees, and General – 750 rupees.

In just 10 days, fans will finally get to see the much-awaited Season 9 of PSL kick-off. The tournament is expected to begin with an opening ceremony on February 17th, followed by the start of the campaign on the same day.

