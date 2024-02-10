First-Ever Woman Candidate Elected From Chitral

Independent candidate Suraya Bibi contesting on the PK-1 Chitral seat of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has made history after winning the elections.

Suraya Bibi has become the first ever woman to be elected from Chitral on the provincial assembly seat. She defeated Shakeel Ahmed of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan-Fazl by more than 8,000 votes.

The PK-1 Chitral has a total of 130,189 registered voters, including 60,645 women and 69,544 men. Over 18,000 voters of the constituency voted for the independent candidate.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed candidates have emerged victorious in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and are all set to form government in the province. Suraya Bibi was also backed by PTI.

According to unofficial results, the independent candidates have so far secured 84 seats. Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan-Fazl and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) have won 7 and 5 seats, respectively.