Red Alert Issued After Heavy Rain in UAE

The residents of Dubai and Abu Dhabi were greeted by the sounds of thunder, lightning, and heavy rainfall early on Monday morning.

Additionally, parts of Abu Dhabi were covered in hail, creating a picturesque scene even before daybreak. Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah received moderate to heavy rainfall till 9:30 am.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a red and amber alert. The alert warned of continued wet weather until 6 pm.

The prevailing weather conditions are the result of an upper air depression compounded by the presence of a cold air mass, and westerly air currents.

Different faces of the #rain in #uae The dessert country has been experiencing rains. thundershowers, hailstorm and cold weather below 17 degrees in the last 2 days #dubai #rains #flooding #climate Most offices are shut or remotely working today with authorities sending out… pic.twitter.com/2bcLvefTaX — Ronak (@ronakkotecha) February 12, 2024

In some areas of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, streams of rainwater have been observed forming in the valleys due to the heavy rainfall.

A senior meteorologist at the NCM told Gulf News: “Rain was reported across the UAE today. Now it is raining in eastern parts of the UAE – like in Hatta and far north of Ras Al Khaimah. We can also see convective clouds over Abu Dhabi and Dubai. While there are more convective clouds expected to form, the intensity of rain will decrease across the UAE, by noon.”

Rainy clouds are expected till 6pm today, brace for strong winds and chilly weather pic.twitter.com/845KkwtKEv — SEÑOR MADDY (@MADDYMDT) February 12, 2024

The official added that there is a possibility of light scattered rainfall in some northern and eastern parts of the country tomorrow. Following the heavy rainfall, private and public sectors have been advised to work from home.

Additionally, schools have been urged to teach their students online. The UAE Cabinet has announced that all federal government employees will work remotely on Monday.

Moreover, similar directives have been issued for government entities in Dubai, federal higher education institutions, and private schools.

Temperatures are forecasted to decrease by 2 to 4°C across most of the country. High temperatures are expected to range from 20 to 25°C in coastal regions and lows between 15 to 19°C.