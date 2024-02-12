Red Alert Issued After Heavy Rain in UAE

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 12, 2024 | 3:44 pm

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The residents of Dubai and Abu Dhabi were greeted by the sounds of thunder, lightning, and heavy rainfall early on Monday morning.

Additionally, parts of Abu Dhabi were covered in hail, creating a picturesque scene even before daybreak. Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah received moderate to heavy rainfall till 9:30 am.

ALSO READ

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a red and amber alert. The alert warned of continued wet weather until 6 pm.

The prevailing weather conditions are the result of an upper air depression compounded by the presence of a cold air mass, and westerly air currents.

In some areas of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, streams of rainwater have been observed forming in the valleys due to the heavy rainfall.

A senior meteorologist at the NCM told Gulf News: “Rain was reported across the UAE today. Now it is raining in eastern parts of the UAE – like in Hatta and far north of Ras Al Khaimah. We can also see convective clouds over Abu Dhabi and Dubai. While there are more convective clouds expected to form, the intensity of rain will decrease across the UAE, by noon.”

The official added that there is a possibility of light scattered rainfall in some northern and eastern parts of the country tomorrow. Following the heavy rainfall, private and public sectors have been advised to work from home.

Additionally, schools have been urged to teach their students online. The UAE Cabinet has announced that all federal government employees will work remotely on Monday.

Moreover, similar directives have been issued for government entities in Dubai, federal higher education institutions, and private schools.

Temperatures are forecasted to decrease by 2 to 4°C across most of the country. High temperatures are expected to range from 20 to 25°C in coastal regions and lows between 15 to 19°C.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Ranveer Singh Goes Viral in a Bizarre Ad With Johnny Sins
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>