SECP Cancels Securities’ Broker License of 3 Firms

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has canceled the broker licenses of three companies, the Pakistan Stock Exchange informed all shareholders on Monday.

These actions have been implemented to uphold regulatory standards and protect the interests of investors, demonstrating the SECP’s dedication to ensuring the integrity of the trading environment.

SECP has cancelled the following broker licenses: