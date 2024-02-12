SECP Cancels Securities’ Broker License of 3 Firms

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 12, 2024 | 5:28 pm
SECP | ProPakistani

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has canceled the broker licenses of three companies, the Pakistan Stock Exchange informed all shareholders on Monday.

These actions have been implemented to uphold regulatory standards and protect the interests of investors, demonstrating the SECP’s dedication to ensuring the integrity of the trading environment.

ALSO READ

SECP has cancelled the following broker licenses:

# Name of TRE Certificate Holder Reasons for Cancellation Status of Trading Terminals
1 Xpert Securities Limited
  • Applied for voluntary surrender of TRE Certificate.
  • Not Applied for renewal of broker license.
 Trading terminals were suspended by PSX
2 CAMCO (Private) Limited
  • Suspended due to regulatory breach(es).
  • Not applied for renewal of broker license.
 Trading terminals were suspended by PSX
3 Enrichers Securities (Private) Limited
  • Suspended due to regulatory breach(es).
  • Not recommended for renewal of broker license.
 Trading terminals were suspended by PSX

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Saboor Aly Radiates Elegance and Glamour in Festive Red Attire by Ansab Jahangir
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>