SNGPL Trumps Wapda to Win President’s Trophy 2023-24

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Feb 12, 2024 | 11:41 am

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) clinched a monumental 519-run win over the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) in the President’s Trophy Grade-I final at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Bilawal Bhatti smashed a century, and fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani took nine wickets in the match, leading SNGPL to a big victory, and the match ended on the third day of the five-day final.

Starting their second innings with a score of 121 for five in 36 overs, SNGPL ended their innings at 346 for eight in 82 overs, thanks to a century from Bilawal Bhatti (101 runs from 114 balls, including 14 fours and 2 sixes) and 91 runs from Mubasir Khan. They added 108 runs together for the seventh wicket. Mubasir hit 14 fours and one six.

On the other side, left-arm orthodox spinner Asif Afridi was the best bowler for WAPDA, taking five wickets for 149 runs.

While chasing the target of 686, WAPDA was bowled out for 166 in 32 overs. Ayaz Tasawar was the top scorer with 51 runs off 30 balls, including seven fours and three sixes. Umar Akmal, who made 28 runs in the first inning, couldn’t bat in the second inning because he was sick.

Dahani, who took seven wickets in the first innings, got two more in the second, ending with a total of nine wickets for 94 runs in the match.

Moreover, left-arm fast medium pacer Mir Hamza was the leading bowler in the second innings with three wickets for 50 runs in nine overs.

SNGPL not only clinched the trophy but also earned a prize of Rs. 3 million. Meanwhile, WAPDA took home the runners-up trophy along with a prize of Rs. 1.5 million.

Award Player Team Prize
Player of the Match Shahnawaz Dahani and Sahibzada Farhan SNGPL 100,000
Player of the Tournament Abdul Faseeh (KRL) 637 runs and Mohammad Rameez Jr (Ghani Glass) 42 wickets KRL, Ghani Glass 100,000
Best Batter of the Tournament Abdul Faseeh KRL 100,000
Best Bowler of the Tournament Mohammad Rameez Jr Ghani Glass 100,000
Best Wicket-keeper of the Tournament Shahbaz Javed (26 dismissals) Ghani Glass 100,000

 

