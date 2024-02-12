Australia Triumphs Over India to Win 2024 U19 World Cup

Australia triumphed over India with a commanding 79-run victory in the final of the 2024 U19 World Cup, held in Benoni, South Africa, on Sunday.

Australia chose to bat first in Benoni, with Charlie Anderson replacing Tom Campbell, while the Indian team was unchanged.

The young Aussies scored 253/7, the highest in a U19 World Cup final. Harjas Singh led with 55 runs, and Weibgen, Harry Dixon, and Ollie Peak each added close to 40 runs. Raj Limbani was the best bowler for India with 3/38.

India had a rough start, losing four players in the first 20 overs, including top scorers Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan, and Sachin Dhas.

Australia took four more wickets by the 32nd over. Despite a late effort from Abhishek Murugan, Australia won in the 44th over.

India’s chase faltered early when Arshin Kulkarni got out. Adarsh Singh and Musheer Khan played slowly at first, with only two boundaries in the first powerplay. Musheer got out for 22 off Mahli Beardman’s bowling.

Beardman also got Uday Saharan out for 8. Sachin Dhas was caught behind off Raf MacMillan for 8. Priyanshu Moliya and Aravelly Avanish didn’t add much to the score.

Moreover, when Adarsh Singh was out for 47, India’s defeat seemed certain and Abhishek Murugan’s quick 42 wasn’t enough.

It should be noted that Australia has defeated India in an ICC final for the third time. The men’s team won the World Test Championship final by 209 runs in June 2023 at The Oval, London.

Recently, Pat Cummins’ side defeated India on their home soil by six wickets in the ODI World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad.