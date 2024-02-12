The Buzz Around Town is all About the New TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

Are we not always on the lookout for a reasonably priced phone? However, finding a budget-friendly phone that doesn’t compromise on quality can be a challenge. Many affordable phones may lack certain features or capabilities. Thankfully, TECNO has consistently addressed this concern by offering a variety of phones across different price ranges.

This time, TECNO has truly exceeded expectations with the latest additions to its SPARK Series—SPARK 20 Pro and Pro+. These phones have been introduced with amazing features, enhanced quality, and an attractive price point. Let’s check out what makes them worth buying in the smartphone market.

The standout feature of these newly launched phones is the impressive screens, providing an extra touch of excellence to these promising products. The TECNO Spark 20 Pro has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with a modern “hole screen” design, seamlessly integrating the front-facing camera within the display for a sleek and immersive viewing experience. Adding a unique touch, the Dynamic Port feature utilizes the camera hole to showcase notifications, app shortcuts, and animations, providing users with a personalized and dynamic interface.

The TECNO Spark 20 Pro+ takes a significant leap forward with its premium AMOLED panel, providing a more immersive and visually appealing experience. This upgrade delivers richer colors, deeper blacks, and wider viewing angles compared to standard LCD panels. The design minimizes bezels, achieving a 91% screen-to-body ratio. The discreet punch-hole camera, positioned in the corner, maximizes the display area for an enhanced visual experience. Similarly, in this phone, the Dynamic Port feature displays notifications, app shortcuts, and animations, adding a touch of personalization and style to your phone.

The SPARK 20 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and 16GB of RAM for seamless performance. It comes equipped with a versatile triple-camera system on the back, comprising a high-resolution 108MP Ultra Sensing Main Camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and a depth sensor. For stunning selfies, the front-facing camera is an impressive 32MP, featuring three different flash modes and a dual-video camera setup.

The Pro version packs a robust 5000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage. The phone also delivers an immersive audio experience with 400% bigger volume stereo dual speakers. Among its notable features and different colors, the Magic Skin 2.0 variant offers a premium experience, being 500% more durable, providing 25% more UV protection, and a glossy matte leather finish that is luxurious and stunning.

The Spark 20 Pro+ shares the same powerful chipset and RAM as the Spark 20 Pro. However, it distinguishes itself with a unique and visually appealing design feature called the Quadrant Star Array, which elegantly houses the phone’s rear quad-camera system. This impressive camera setup includes a high-resolution 108MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a depth sensor. The selfie camera is also 32MP powered by AI portrait restoration and an expansive 88.9° golden lens.

Ensuring extended usage, the Spark 20 Pro+ has got 6000mAh battery. With a unique 56.5° curved angle, it offers an ultra-slim body and lightweight feel, providing the perfect blend of sleekness and comfort. This phone also features the Magic Skin 2.0 variant and IP53-certified protection against water and dust, making it a device that combines style with durability.

The Spark 20 Pro and Pro+ will offer a good value in a reasonable price range. This series is a great package designed to enhance your everyday mobile experience. From camera capabilities to battery life and design, these phones cater to the diverse needs of users, providing an affordable option for those seeking reliable smartphones.