Korean V League Team Retains Pakistan Volleyball Star Murad Khan Permanently

Korean V league side KAL Jumbos has made their move to retain the Pakistani Volleyball spiker Murad Khan on Monday till the end of the season. Murad Khan has been playing for the Korean side since the beginning of December 2023.

Following the decision, KAL Jumbos coach Tommi Tiilikainen said,” Murad has worked hard to adapt to the team. I decided that he could give me more strength to achieve the team goal of winning the championship.”

“We judged that he has high potential as well as offensive ability and blocking using strong physical ability,” the head coach added further.

In January, Murad Khan scored 52 points in the match and helped his side KAL Jumbos win the game by 3-2 against the Skywalkers.

He was named the MVP of the match with an impressive attack success rate of 72.73%. He has been consistently delivering performances for his team in the Korean league and has been named the MVP of the week multiple times as well.

Pakistan volleyball is in its golden era, as the team clinched a silver medal in the previously held 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Murad Khan was also part of last year’s Asian Games, where Pakistan finished as the 5th-best team in the competition, after losing the quarter-final to Qatar, 3-1. He is one of the 10 volleyball players in Pakistan who are currently playing in foreign leagues and showcasing their talents at the highest level across the globe.