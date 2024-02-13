Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Peshawar Zalmi Release Official Jersey for PSL 9

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 13, 2024

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, released their match-day shirt for the ninth season of the premier Pakistani T20 tournament.

Zalmi paid tribute to the northwest regional capital in the shirt design. Pakistan’s ex-captain, Babar Azam’s name and number remained engrossed on the backside of the revealed shirt, which was an indication towards retaining him as the captain of the Zalmi team for the upcoming season.

Before the announcement, Peshawar supporters were left confused when the team uploaded a post on their social media handles which wasn’t a clear indication as to why it had to be posted.

The confusion ended six hours after the previous post when Zalmi revealed the match-day shirt for PSL 9.

Zalmi bolsters an exciting squad, with the experienced faces of Babar Azam and Aamer Jamal, while the youth battery consists of Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah, Mohammad Zeeshan, etc.

Zalmi have upgraded their lower order by signing Rovman Powell and Asif Ali, while their death bowling will be bolstered by Salman Irshad and Khurram Shahzad.

Faiz Ahmed

