Peshawar Zalmi Release Official Jersey for PSL 9

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, released their match-day shirt for the ninth season of the premier Pakistani T20 tournament.

Zalmi's Khyber Edition Home Jersey for PSL 9 ⚡ Zalmi PSL 9 Jersey, a Pinnacle of Artistry, Whispering the Timeless Stories of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Heritage & Echoing the Essence of Pakistan's Grandeur. 🇵🇰 Shirt Design Disclosure 👇 Essences: Whispers of The Historic… pic.twitter.com/2WZg0wzwAI — Peshawar Zalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) February 12, 2024

Zalmi paid tribute to the northwest regional capital in the shirt design. Pakistan’s ex-captain, Babar Azam’s name and number remained engrossed on the backside of the revealed shirt, which was an indication towards retaining him as the captain of the Zalmi team for the upcoming season.

Before the announcement, Peshawar supporters were left confused when the team uploaded a post on their social media handles which wasn’t a clear indication as to why it had to be posted.

Brace yourselves for a spectacle that takes you on a thrilling journey through time, blending tradition with the cutting-edge magic of 3D projection on the historic Khyber Pass. Watch the ancient stones come alive with a dazzling display of yellow hues, paying homage to the… pic.twitter.com/jCgbRxnLvU — Peshawar Zalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) February 12, 2024

The confusion ended six hours after the previous post when Zalmi revealed the match-day shirt for PSL 9.

𝐓h𝐞 𝐖a𝐢t I𝐬 𝐎v𝐞r 🚨 Unveiling The Most Awaited Official Home Jersey of Peshawar Zalmi for #HBLPSL9 ⚡️ The #KhyberEdition 💛 𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐉𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐲; 𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 💛 Grab your Jersey now 👇https://t.co/Nyf7UhL58R#Zalmi #YellowStorm pic.twitter.com/B5YFzP0IuI — Peshawar Zalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) February 12, 2024

Zalmi bolsters an exciting squad, with the experienced faces of Babar Azam and Aamer Jamal, while the youth battery consists of Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah, Mohammad Zeeshan, etc.

Zalmi have upgraded their lower order by signing Rovman Powell and Asif Ali, while their death bowling will be bolstered by Salman Irshad and Khurram Shahzad.

