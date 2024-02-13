Samsung Enables Voice Call Recording Over Wi-Fi in Latest Update

It turns out AI features are not the only notable upgrades in Samsung’s latest software update for Galaxy S24 smartphones. The Korean phone maker is expanding the calling experience on these phones with a new update that introduces Wi-Fi call recording in One UI 6.1.

Note that this feature is only available in VoWiFi mode, which stands for (Voice over Wi-Fi). Following this update, the Galaxy S24 and some other Galaxy phones will be able to record calls in VoWiFi mode. This would come in handy when you need to remember something important from a long call.

For those unaware, voice-over Wi-Fi allows you to make calls directly over Wi-Fi without having to use cellular networks. It can help when you have a poor connection or are just generally out of range of any signals.

Here is how to use VoWiFi recording in the latest One UI 6.1 update. Head over to the phone’s settings menu and navigate to the Calls option. Over here, tap on the button for Other Call Settings and enable the VoWiFi call recording feature.

That being said, recording someone’s voice, particularly without their consent, is considered ethically questionable and can lead to legal ramifications in numerous jurisdictions. Hence, exercising caution and refraining from utilizing such a feature without careful consideration is strongly recommended.

Make sure to update your phone to the latest One UI update to make use of this feature.