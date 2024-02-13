Zaman Khan All Set for T20 World Cup After Making an Impact in PSL 9

Zaman Khan, Pakistan’s fast-bowling prodigy, targets the stumps of every batter while bowling in the crucial opening and death overs of a T20 inning.

Talking to a local sports outlet, Khan said, “My target is to lead the team to the final through hard work. We have put in a lot of effort; the combination is good, and we will perform well.”

I am actively working on refining my slow yorkers and investing extra effort to specialize in death overs.

Zaman made a name for himself as a death-overs specialist. He has delivered in foreign T20 leagues. Australia, England, Bangladesh, Canada, etc. you name it and he has performed in each of these leagues.

Hailing from Kashmir, Khan has his eyes set on the T20 World Cup later this year saying, “The T20 World Cup is also approaching, so the focus is on maintaining form and fitness for that.”

Two-time PSL champions, Lahore Qalandars, begin their ninth PSL campaign on February 17 against fellow two-time PSL winner, Islamabad United. The match will be played in LQ’s home ground, Gaddafi Stadium.

LQ’s fast bowling line-up is packed with international superstars, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.