Quetta Gladiators Head Coach Shane Watson Arrives in Pakistan

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 13, 2024 | 11:58 am

Australia’s World Cup-winning player and the new head coach of Quetta Gladiators, Shane Watson reached Pakistani shores to guide his team in the ninth edition of the PSL.

Watson was welcomed by QG general manager, Nabeel Hashmi, as he landed in Pakistan’s business hub, Karachi. Watson, also referred to as ‘Watto’, has an urgent task to fulfill as QG owner, Nadeem Omer, has revealed that the cricket team will appoint a fresh face to lead the squad.

Pakistan’s ex-captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, remained QG’s captain from the first till the eighth season. QG will appoint their second captain in the space of eight years, which gives the audience an indication of their ‘loyalty’ trait.

Looking at the current Gladiators’ lineup, Saud Shakeel seems to be the likely replacement for Sarfaraz.

Shakeel has represented Pakistan in 10 Tests and 15 ODIs. He has a healthy average of 60.43 in Tests, with the help of two 100s and six 50s.

Shakeel has been a QG player through and through. Quetta is the only franchise he has represented in PSL history, and going by history, the QG owner prefers loyalty above anything.

