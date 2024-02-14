Apple iPhone 16 Pro to Have More Storage Than Some Laptops

Fresh insights gleaned from supply chain sources shed light on Apple’s plans for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro series, revealing a host of upgrades.

Among the standout features, both iterations of the 16 Pro are slated to receive screen size enhancements, with the standard model boasting a generous 6.3-inch display and its Max counterpart stretching to 6.9 inches.

A noteworthy advancement comes in the form of Micro Lens Array (MLA) OLED panels gracing both devices, promising superior brightness output and enhanced viewing angles compared to traditional OLED displays.

Spearheading the lineup is Apple’s cutting-edge A18 Pro chip, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM, meaning Apple has finally decided to catch up to Android in terms of RAM offerings. Users will also be able to opt for a capacious 2 TB of storage, doubling the previous generation’s limit of 1 TB. This even exceeds some of the default storage options found with laptops.

Furthermore, leaks corroborate earlier speculations surrounding exclusive AI functionalities tailored for the 16 Pro models, potentially integrating features from the recently introduced Apple MGIE AI model. Among the anticipated advancements, both devices are rumored to sport a 48MP ultrawide lens, while the smaller Pro variant is poised to receive the long-awaited 5x tetraprism lens.

According to insider sources, the forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max is poised to set a new standard for battery longevity among Apple’s Pro models. Anticipated to house an impressive 4,676 mAh battery cell, the 16 Pro Max surpasses its predecessor, the 15 Pro Max, which featured a 4,441 mAh battery. Coupled with the efficiency enhancements stemming from the new chipset, the 16 Pro Max is primed to deliver the most extended battery life ever seen in an iPhone.

Meanwhile, the smaller variant, the iPhone 16 Pro, is also slated for battery improvements over its forerunner. Leaked prototypes reveal a larger 3,355 mAh (13.02Wh) capacity battery placed within a metal bracket, designed to enhance heat dissipation.

Additionally, both upcoming models are set to introduce the Capture button, adding convenience for capturing memorable moments much quicker. Moreover, reports suggest that Apple has further refined its titanium processing techniques, resulting in improved yield rates while simultaneously reducing costs per casing.