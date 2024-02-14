Chilean Football Club Launches Palestine-Inspired Kit

Club Deportivo Palestino, the football club from Chile has dropped its third kit which includes the Palestine flag in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas conflict. It als incorporates Celtic Football Club’s logo in honor of their green brigade who have been active in their support of Palestine.

🇨🇱 Chilean club Palestino, release their third kit which includes the Palestinian flag and Celtic’s logo in honor of their Green Brigade who have been active in their support of Palestine. 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/jpPi2rHysh — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) February 13, 2024

The Chilean club Palestino finished fourth last season in the Chilean Primera division with 49 points and won the elite competition of the Chilean Premier League twice in 1955 and 1978. They have also clinched the Copa Chile title thrice in their history winning the competition in 1975, 1977, and 2018.

Their last title charge in the Primera division was in 2008 where they nearly missed out on the league title, the side has finished as runners-up four times in the league.

In 2014, the Chilean club was fined because they released a new kit with the number 1 in the squad numbers, at the back which was shaped in a way that it represented the Palestine map and it displayed how the country looked like before Israel’s independence in 1948. They were slapped with a fine equivalent to $1300.

There were Chilean Jewish groups who were behind the implementation of the ban and they requested the Chilean federation to take notice of the situation as these shirt designs triggered the sentiments and highlighted an unnecessary political narrative in football.

The federation eventually imposed a ban on the club to not use the map in the shirt numbers and also sanctioned them with a fine.