ITF Tournament in Islamabad to be Named After Zainab Ali Naqvi

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq has announced that the ITF J30 Tournament in Islamabad next week will be called the ‘Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial’ to honor the 17-year-old tennis player who passed away on Monday due to a cardiac arrest.

A Tennis court will also be named after the player in the Pakistan Sports Complex in memory of the player whose sudden demise shocked the whole tennis fraternity and sports fanatics in the country.

According to reports Zainab had returned home after playing the match in the ITF tournament and had travelled to Islamabad. She was found dead 30 minutes after she entered the bathroom in her home.

The newly elected PTF president Aisam Ul Haq has made sure that the teenage tennis sensation’s name remains etched into the memory of the players who participate in the tournament, as she has left a massive impact on young Tennis players.

Naqvi bagged the Karachi ATF 14 and under Super Tennis Series Championships at Karachi Gymkhana in 2014 and that was her first-ever title in the girl’s singles category.

After the announcement of Zainab’s untimely demise, the scheduled matches of the ITF J30 tournament, on Tuesday, were postponed in memory of the young sportsperson, while a joint prayer was also offered by all the foreign and Pakistani players, parents, coaches, and the PTF Officials and staff.