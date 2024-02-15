Here’s How Sarfaraz Ahmed Was Removed From Quetta Gladiators’ Captaincy

Quetta Gladiators’ decision to appoint Rilee Rossouw as captain was taken without taking Sarfaraz Ahmed into confidence. The franchise announced the South African batter as their skipper on Wednesday.

According to reports, Sarfaraz’s removal from captaincy was an abrupt decision by the franchise, and head coach Shane Watson and the rest of the team management did not take the former Pakistan captain’s opinion before the decision was made.

Earlier, Rilee Rossouw was officially announced as the franchise captain, and Saud Shakeel was named the vice-captain for the upcoming season of PSL. Sarfaraz Ahmed’s role on the other hand has been reduced to wicketkeeper batter in the team.

However, the PSL trophy unveiling earlier this week indicated that the Champions Trophy winner will continue to lead the side as he was representing the Quetta Gladiators. Sarfaraz has led the team for eight seasons in the PSL and has helped them lift the trophy in 2019 along with three final appearances.

In the last three seasons, Quetta Gladiators form has been dismal under the leadership of the former Pakistan skipper and they have finished at the bottom of the table. The Gladiators have not even qualified for playoffs in the last four editions.

The Nadeem Omer-owned franchise will kickstart their campaign against Peshawar Zalmi on February 18 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan Super League will begin on February 17 and the final will be held on March 17 in Karachi.

