Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Anthem Officially Released

Pakistan Super League Franchise Peshawar Zalmi released their official regional anthem “Zalmi Awaaz.” Legendary Pashto singer Rahim Shah has provided the vocals for the Zalmi’s latest anthem.

The anthem was released on the official YouTube channel of Zalmi on Wednesday, entertaining the audience with its cultural visuals and chorus which encompassed the regional vibe of Peshawar.

Rahim Shah’s soothing voice is a treat to the listeners, especially those who understand the Pashto language and embody the essence of Pashtun culture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The lyrics of the sumptuous melody are written by Shahab Uddin Shahab and is composed by Yammy Studio while the song is produced by RAKX Productions.

Peshawar Zalmi were PSL winners in 2017, where they managed to defeat Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and they have also reached the final four times since the PSL’s inception in 2016.

PSL is set to kickstart on February 17. The first spell of 14 matches will be held in Multan and Lahore whereas the second spell of 16 matches will be held in Karachi and Rawalpindi. All the play-off matches will take place in Karachi including the final on March 17.

Here is all you need to know about PSL Season 9.