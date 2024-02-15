RDA Sends Notices to More Illegal Housing Societies in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), under the directives of Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has issued notices to two illegal housing schemes and 11 land subdivisions.

According to an RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA has issued notices to the owners of two private illegal housing schemes and 11 illegal land subdivisions.

These include schemes at Mouza Harnal on Mandra Chakwal Road in Gujar Khan, Mouza Jarary on Jorian to Gahi Syedan Road in Rawalpindi and various subdivisions at different locations.

The spokesperson added that the DG had also instructed the Director MP&TE to take action against illegal advertisements and marketing and to file a First Information Report against the owners of illegal housing schemes.

Furthermore, the sponsors of illegal housing schemes were ordered to stop the marketing of their unapproved and illegal schemes immediately.

They were also urged to contact RDA to obtain the necessary NOC/approval for their schemes in accordance with the law. They have been warned that strict legal action will be taken against them if they fail to comply with the rules.

He also advised citizens against investing in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, urging them to verify the status of housing projects on the official RDA website, www.rda.gop.pk.

He stated that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were deceiving the public through unauthorized advertisements.

The Planning Wing of RDA had urged the Cybercrime Wing of the FIA to take legal action against such misleading advertisements of illegal housing schemes.