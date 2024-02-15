Samsung to Fix Dull-Looking Display Issue on Galaxy Phones

In a long-awaited move, Samsung has officially unveiled an update aimed at addressing concerns regarding the dull-looking displays on the Galaxy S24 series. Scheduled for release this month, the firmware will be available for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, introducing a “Vividness” slider within the Advanced settings of the Display.

While the menu already exists in the current software, it notably lacks this specific slider. Samsung acknowledges that it initially opted for a more natural default screen setting but has decided to heed user feedback. Consequently, users desiring a punchier Super AMOLED display can now adjust the slider to their preference, providing greater flexibility and customization options.

The update will also bring some new camera functionalities, but the wording is deliberately ambiguous. Regardless, Samsung has hinted at several upgrades including the “device’s zoom functions, Portrait Mode, Nightography, rear camera video shooting capabilities, and more.”

This cryptic teaser suggests that users can anticipate a host of improvements aimed at refining their photography and videography experiences with the Galaxy S24 series.

The update is yet to arrive in various regions including Europe, so users will have to wait a while before it becomes available on their smartphones.

Call Recording Over Wi-Fi

Speaking of updates, Samsung has recently enabled a useful feature on the Galaxy S24 and some other phones as part of One UI 6.1. This update brings call recording for Wi-Fi calls that are known as (VoWiFi).

For those unaware, VoWiFi allows you to call over a Wi-Fi connection in case there is a poor cellular connection. The feature can easily be found within the phone’s settings menu under Other Call Settings.