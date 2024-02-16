10-Minute Match in PFF-Organized District Football Championship Raises Eyebrows

“We played a match of 10 minutes in the District Football Championship (DFC),” alleges Karachi United’s head coach, Sheikh Hamdan, while conversing with ProSports by ProPakistani.

Football is a sport of two halves, played over 45 minutes each. The entirety of a football match is around 105 minutes, with a 15-minute break between the two halves of 45 minutes.

Hamdan has alleged a new variant of football from the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) where teams have played for 10 minutes to qualify for the next round.

PFF Normalization Committee (NC) Chairperson, Haroon Malik, remained adamant that the DFC will select the best teams out of Pakistan, who will then be transitioned into the Pakistan Premier League (PPL).

Malik’s promise seems to be diminishing as the standards recorded by multiple coaches coaching in the DFC have variations.

District Bhakkar Punjab's so-called championship / scrutiny process got me like 🤣! pic.twitter.com/tE8bCm7vQS — Zeeshan Shafi (@izeeshaan3) January 9, 2024

In January 2024, football-related accounts on X made fun of PFF when a video was posted on the social media platform where individuals wearing traditional dresses were seen.

The standards of PFF’s ‘club scrutiny’ have been a question mark. NC Chairperson has many questions to answer, for which he has made a personal YouTube channel as well.

A senior official of the PFF was contacted for their opinion about this issue, however, we didn’t get a response.