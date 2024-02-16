Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

10-Minute Match in PFF-Organized District Football Championship Raises Eyebrows

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 16, 2024 | 1:44 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

“We played a match of 10 minutes in the District Football Championship (DFC),” alleges Karachi United’s head coach, Sheikh Hamdan, while conversing with ProSports by ProPakistani.

ALSO READ

Football is a sport of two halves, played over 45 minutes each. The entirety of a football match is around 105 minutes, with a 15-minute break between the two halves of 45 minutes.

Hamdan has alleged a new variant of football from the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) where teams have played for 10 minutes to qualify for the next round.

PFF Normalization Committee (NC) Chairperson, Haroon Malik, remained adamant that the DFC will select the best teams out of Pakistan, who will then be transitioned into the Pakistan Premier League (PPL).

Malik’s promise seems to be diminishing as the standards recorded by multiple coaches coaching in the DFC have variations.

In January 2024, football-related accounts on X made fun of PFF when a video was posted on the social media platform where individuals wearing traditional dresses were seen.

The standards of PFF’s ‘club scrutiny’ have been a question mark. NC Chairperson has many questions to answer, for which he has made a personal YouTube channel as well.

ALSO READ

A senior official of the PFF was contacted for their opinion about this issue, however, we didn’t get a response.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>