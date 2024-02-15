Thomas Tuchel Sets His Eyes On FC Barcelona Job

Thomas Tuchel’s representatives have offered him to FC Barcelona as the replacement for their manager Xavi Hernandez who is set to leave in the summer.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Bayern Munich Boss has been struggling this season in pursuit of his second Bundesliga title, his side sits in second place after their 3-0 loss against Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen. Leverkusen are now 5 points ahead with 13 games left in the season.

The Bavarians appointed the German manager in March 2023 and he helped them win their eleventh consecutive Bundesliga title on a dramatic last day of the season thanks to a Jamal Musiala winner.

Meanwhile, Xavi has had a horrible season so far after winning the title last season, his side suffered a 4-1 thrashing in the Spanish Super Cup Final against arch-rivals Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia. They were knocked out of the Copa Del Rey in a humiliating manner against Athletic Bilbao by 4-2 in the quarterfinals.

The game against Villareal was the final nail in the coffin of Xavi’s managerial stint at Barcelona, as they lost 5-3 at home at the hands of the ‘Yellow Submarines.’

After Barcelona’s defeat in the Villareal game, Xavi announced that he will not continue as Barcelona manager beyond June 30.

In a most match press briefing, Xavi said,

“From June 30, I will not continue as Barca coach. As a Barca fan, I believe the club needs a change of dynamic,” “I’ve been a man of the club. I’ve prioritised it above even myself. I’ve given everything I have.”

With only 17 months left on Tuchel’s contract, it seems like he is looking to bail his way out of the Bayern Munich job and has his eyes set on the Barcelona project beyond the summer.