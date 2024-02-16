Flood Warning Issued for Different Cities in Punjab

Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert regarding possible flooding, heavy rains, along hailstorms in different areas of the province.

The areas that are expected to be impacted by these weather conditions include Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, and Kasur.

Moreover, Multan, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan are likely to receive light to moderate rain and thunderstorms between February 18 and 19.

The PDMA has advised the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) to be prepared and take necessary steps to reduce the potential risks.

Travelers have been warned about the risks of flooding and landslides. Furthermore, the PDMA has advised them to contact local administration, police, and rescue services for guidance and assistance in case of an emergency.

In a separate news, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Islamabad, and Balochistan.

The NDMA has informed about the possibility of road closures due to the heavy rainfall and snowfall in various parts of the country from February 18th to 20th. According to the forecast, Upper KP, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan are at risk of experiencing landslides during this period.