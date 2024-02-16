Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab Visits Lyari Football Stadium

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab paid a visit to the Lyari Football Stadium to observe the progress of the artificial turf at Tannery Road in Karachi on Friday. A turf pitch has been installed in the stadium to elevate its standard.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader has now announced that the Lyari stadium will be completed by mid-March with adequate facilities for football enthusiasts.

Another artificial turf pitch installed in Karachi. 👏 Not sure about the international bit. https://t.co/TH5rfxXD6J — FootballPakistan.com (@FootballPak) February 15, 2024

Murtaza Wahab posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Visited the Lyari International Football Stadium at Tannery Road along with Town & UC Chairpersons as well office bearers. Another football stadium with proper facilities is to be completed by mid-March for football enthusiasts the football stadium has proper facilities.”

The former senator has previously ensured the completion of the football turfs of Gizri football stadium and the football stadium in Maghopir, which was a longstanding demand of the people in the area.

Great site to have a football stadium. This is Ibrahim Hyderi’s Football Ground in #Karachi recently developed #KarachiWorks pic.twitter.com/wiMJJShqJG — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) November 29, 2023

The mayor inaugurated the Manghopir stadium in September and the Gizri stadium in August last year. In November, the Hyderi Football Ground project was also complicated under the directives of Mayor Karachi.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab recently inaugurated a cricket facility in the KMC stadium which was developed by the Parks and Horticulture Department.

بدلتا ہوا بہتر ہوتا ہوا ہم سب کا کراچی ⚽️🏏❤️🧿 pic.twitter.com/2HDYN5chHU — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) February 15, 2024

Murtaza Wahab replaced Waseem Akhtar as the mayor of Karachi back in 2021 and was also elected as a member of the Senate in 2017 where he served for a year.