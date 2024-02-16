Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab Visits Lyari Football Stadium

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Feb 16, 2024 | 2:34 pm

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab paid a visit to the Lyari Football Stadium to observe the progress of the artificial turf at Tannery Road in Karachi on Friday. A turf pitch has been installed in the stadium to elevate its standard.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader has now announced that the Lyari stadium will be completed by mid-March with adequate facilities for football enthusiasts.

Murtaza Wahab posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Visited the Lyari International Football Stadium at Tannery Road along with Town & UC Chairpersons as well office bearers. Another football stadium with proper facilities is to be completed by mid-March for football enthusiasts the football stadium has proper facilities.”

The former senator has previously ensured the completion of the football turfs of Gizri football stadium and the football stadium in Maghopir, which was a longstanding demand of the people in the area.

The mayor inaugurated the Manghopir stadium in September and the Gizri stadium in August last year. In November, the Hyderi Football Ground project was also complicated under the directives of Mayor Karachi.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab recently inaugurated a cricket facility in the KMC stadium which was developed by the Parks and Horticulture Department.

Murtaza Wahab replaced Waseem Akhtar as the mayor of Karachi back in 2021 and was also elected as a member of the Senate in 2017 where he served for a year.

Shayan Obaid Alexander

