Shahid Afridi Terms PSL 9 Important for T20 World Cup 2024

Superstar Shahid Khan Afridi stressed the importance of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and stated that this season will be a cornerstone for the Pakistani players to be selected for the ICC T20I World Cup this summer.

Afridi believes that this year the PSL will make or break many careers and the youngsters should focus on their game and perform above their abilities if they want to make it in the squad this June.

The 2009 T20I World Cup winner wished the best of luck to every player and wrote on Twitter, “Having played leagues across the world PSL is my favorite for the high-quality bowling & intense matches. To select the best payers for T20 World Cup, this summer, the PSL is a key tournament! I wish every player the best of luck, give your best we are counting on you!”

Pakistan will face India, Ireland, Canada, and the hosts USA in Group A of the T20I World Cup. If they succeed to come out unscathed from the group then they will compete in the Super 8s stage.

The T20I World Cup will be hosted in the United States and the Caribbean. Around 9 venues will host the world-cup in which 20 teams will participate this time. The tournament will be held from June 1 to June 29.

The ninth edition of the PSL will begin tonight at 7:00 pm as Lahore Qalandars will take on Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Here is all you need to know about the schedule and live streaming.