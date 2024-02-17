Shaheen Criticizes PCB for Terminating Haris Rauf’s Central Contract

Pakistan’s T20I captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to revoke the central contract of premier white-ball bowler, Haris Rauf.

Afridi raised concerns for fellow Lahore Qalandars player, Rauf, as the timing of the contract cancellation was off.

“I don’t have much to say about the PCB’s decision. But the timing is such we have a match in one day and the decision just came through,” Afridi told an international media organization.

“Haris is a mentally strong boy and this won’t affect him hopefully, and perhaps the PCB will also understand making the decision at this time was not correct. Haris is doing fine; he’s always ready to play for Pakistan.”

Secondly, PCB has restricted Rauf’s participation in foreign T20 leagues until June 30 as they have decided to not give him the No Objection Certificates (NOC).

National team chief selector, Wahab Riaz, criticized Rauf for excluding himself from Test cricket as the national team wanted his service down under.

Haris has represented the green shirts in all three formats; he’s known to be a white-ball specialist. He faced a dip in form during the 2023 Cricket World Cup, which led to him deciding to take a break from the sport.