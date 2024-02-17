Islamabad United’s Star Foreign Wicket-Keeper Batter Joins Squad

English wicketkeeper batter Jordan Cox has joined Islamabad United in Lahore ahead of their opening-day clash at Gaddafi Stadium against the defending champions Lahore Qalandars on Saturday.

Jordan Cox has represented England at the under-19 level and represented Kent County Cricket Club in the English country cricket arena. He made his name in the Big Bash League representing Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades.

Breaking: England's Jordan Cox has reached Lahore to join Islamabad United's squad for HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 🟠🇵🇰🔥#HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/CEJimWIDst — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 16, 2024

The 23-year-old was part of the England squad in September 2022 when the ‘three lions’ toured Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series. He was one of the five uncapped players at that time.

Recently, he represented the Gulf Giants in the ILT20 where accumulated 215 runs in 12 innings.

This will be the first PSL season for the English batter and Islamabad United will be looking to get the best out of him considering he was their first and only pick in the platinum category during the initial drafts.

The inclusion of Jordan Cox in the playing XI against Lahore Qalandars in the opening clash seems unlikely as the United possess a star-studded opening pair in Alex Hales and Colin Munro, but the services of the batter can be utilized in the latter stages of the PSL.

Islamabad will kick start their PSL campaign against Lahore Qalandars at 7 pm tonight.

