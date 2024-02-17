Unstoppable Manchester City Collide With ‘Immovable’ Chelsea in Blockbuster Premier League Clash

Manchester City go head-to-head against Chelsea as the Manchester Blues try to regain their place at the helm of the Premier League table.

Playing in their home ground, Etihad Stadium, City will look to attack from the start as the re-emergence of Norwegian striker, Erling Haaland, boosted the chances of them winning a record 4th consecutive PL title.

Chelsea are winless in seven league and cup matches against City, after beating them, 1-0, in the 2021 Champions League final. A 4-4 draw in November’s PL match at Stamford Bridge ended a run of six consecutive City victories in all competitions of this dual.

City look to record their 12th consecutive win in all competitions, as well as a seventh successive league victory. Pep’s team remains unbeaten in 22 home league matches (W18, D4) with Brentford being the last team to defeat City on their turf 2-1 in November 2022.

Speaking of Brentford, they face table-toppers, Liverpool, in an early-day Saturday fixture. Liverpool are top of the table, courtesy of playing an additional match compared to City. They have the chance to go five points clear of City if they win against Brentford, although City will have a 2-match advantage.

Chelsea reels at 10th in the PL table. Once considered a might in London, they have fallen since the Abramovich era ended. November’s 4-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur is their only away league victory against a team above them in this season’s table.

Chelsea’s Manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has only won one match out of 12 league and cup away matches against Pep Guardiola (D2, L9) which was Espanyol’s 2-1 victory against Barcelona at Camp Nou in February 2009.