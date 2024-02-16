Tajikistan Football Head Coach Set to Quit

Tajikistan football team’s head coach, Peter Šegrt, is unlikely to renew his contract after a brilliant display in the recently concluded 2023 Asian Cup.

Šegrt is a man of great history as he has coached multiple countries, especially the war-torn ones, and came out on top on many occasions.

He challenged himself by picking Tajikistan as his most recent coaching stint. Defying all odds, he coached the country to the quarter-finals of the regional event.

Tajikistan’s fairytale story was halted by Jordan, who beat the team 1-0 to progress to the semi-finals. Jordan went on to play the final of the event, ultimately losing to hosts Qatar 3-1.

Hailing from Croatia, Šegrt has coached Georgia, Afghanistan, Maldives, etc. as his portfolio has a wide range. He joined Tajikistan in 2022.

Šegrt made a trip to Pakistan when he came along with the Tajik team to play the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Islamabad. He was highly impressed with the infrastructure and the treatment of his entourage by the Pakistani authorities.

Going by his looks, he appears like a distant relative of scientist, Albert Einstein. Approaching the age of 60, it will be interesting to see whether he opts to renew his contract with Tajikistan or not. He might opt to coach a new country, maybe Pakistan.