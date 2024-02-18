PSL 9 Match 2 Preview – Quetta and Peshawar Renew Their Rivalry

Pakistan Super League Season 9, got off to an exciting start for the former champions, Islamabad United, as they beat the PSL 8 winners, Lahore Qalandars, in LQ’s backyard.

On the second day of PSL 9, the cricket fanatics get a double-header on ‘Super Sunday’. The first of these two encounters are old rivals, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, who have fought each other in the finals of PSL2 and PSL4.

Head-To-Head Record

QG and PZ have faced each other a record, 21 times. Zalmi has a lead, winning 12 out of the 21 encounters, while Gladiators have won 9.

You can check out the full PSL schedule here

Team Win Loss Quetta Gladiators 9 12 Peshawar Zalmi 12 9

Pitch Report

Looking at history, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is known to be a batter’s paradise. Islamabad chased down a target of 195 comfortably in the second-last over of PSL9’s first match.

The winner of the toss will most probably decide to bowl first if the same deck as the IU-LQ match is used.

Expected Playing XIs

Check out the PSL 9 squads here

Quetta Gladiators:

Jason Roy Omair bin Yousaf Rilee Rossouw (C) Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk) Saud Shakeel Sherfane Rutherford Mohammad Wasim Jr Akeal Hossain Abrar Ahmed Mohammad Hasnain Mohammad Amir

Peshawar Zalmi:

Saim Ayub Haseebullah Khan Babar Azam (C) Tom Kohler-Cadmore Mohammad Haris (wk) Rovman Powell Asif Ali Aamer Jamal Salman Irshad Arshad Iqbal Arif Yaqoob

Check out the PSL 9 Points Table here