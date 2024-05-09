Realme GT Neo 6 Launched With Flagship Level Performance for Only $290

Realme’s latest flagship killer phone comes in the form of GT Neo 6, which features the recently launched Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, which brings flagship tier performance, but at a lower cost. The phone is available in China for now but should roll out to more markets soon.
Design and Display
Even the phone’s design resembles premium handsets with a curved AMOLED screen sized at 6.79 inches diagonally. This is an 8T LTPO panel with 1080p resolution and a 1-120Hz refresh rate depending on screen movement. It can hit an impressive peak HDR brightness of 6000 nits and has a fingerprint sensor underneath it. Protection is provided by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Internals and Software
As mentioned earlier, the phone’s hardware power comes from the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 offered with up to 1 TB storage and 16 GB RAM. But users can also go for a cheaper 12 GB/256 GB option, at least in China. International variants may have different memory configurations.
It runs on Realme UI 5, which is based on Android 14.
Cameras
On the back, the phone sports a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and optical image stabilization, complemented by an 8MP ultrawide lens using an IMX355 sensor. Video recording goes up to 4K 60 FPS and 1080p 120 FPS.
The selfie camera is an f/2.5 32MP unit that can also record 4K videos but at 30 FPS.
Battery and Pricing
The GT Neo 6 is also equipped with a large 5,500 mAh battery that supports 120W SuperVOOC fast charging, making it one of the fastest-charging phones on the market. There is no support for wireless charging, however.
The Realme GT Neo 6 is available in green, purple, and silver. The model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage starts at about $290 in China. The version with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is priced at $332. Meanwhile, the top-tier model featuring 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage is available for $415.
Realme GT Neo 6 Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
- CPU: Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-X4 & 4×2.8 GHz Cortex-A720 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A520)
- GPU: Adreno 735
- OS: Android 14, Realme UI 5
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.78″ LTPO AMOLED with 1264 x 2780 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1B colors, 6000 nits HDR peak
- Memory:
- RAM: 12 GB, 16 GB
- Internal: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Dual): 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.95″, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 112˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
- Front: 32 MP, f/2.5, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″
- Rear (Dual): 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.95″, PDAF, OIS
- Colors: Green, Purple, Silver
- Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 120W fast charging
- Price: $290