Realme GT Neo 6 Launched With Flagship Level Performance for Only $290

Realme’s latest flagship killer phone comes in the form of GT Neo 6, which features the recently launched Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, which brings flagship tier performance, but at a lower cost. The phone is available in China for now but should roll out to more markets soon.

Design and Display

Even the phone’s design resembles premium handsets with a curved AMOLED screen sized at 6.79 inches diagonally. This is an 8T LTPO panel with 1080p resolution and a 1-120Hz refresh rate depending on screen movement. It can hit an impressive peak HDR brightness of 6000 nits and has a fingerprint sensor underneath it. Protection is provided by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Internals and Software

As mentioned earlier, the phone’s hardware power comes from the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 offered with up to 1 TB storage and 16 GB RAM. But users can also go for a cheaper 12 GB/256 GB option, at least in China. International variants may have different memory configurations.

It runs on Realme UI 5, which is based on Android 14.

Cameras

On the back, the phone sports a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and optical image stabilization, complemented by an 8MP ultrawide lens using an IMX355 sensor. Video recording goes up to 4K 60 FPS and 1080p 120 FPS.

The selfie camera is an f/2.5 32MP unit that can also record 4K videos but at 30 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

The GT Neo 6 is also equipped with a large 5,500 mAh battery that supports 120W SuperVOOC fast charging, making it one of the fastest-charging phones on the market. There is no support for wireless charging, however.

The Realme GT Neo 6 is available in green, purple, and silver. The model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage starts at about $290 in China. The version with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is priced at $332. Meanwhile, the top-tier model featuring 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage is available for $415.

Realme GT Neo 6 Specifications