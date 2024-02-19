How to Watch Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Defending champions, Lahore Qalandars will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in the fourth game of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today.

The encounter, which is expected to be highly anticipated, will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and can be viewed through PSL Live Streaming.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Makes PSL History

The Qalandars have won the PSL twice and they remain the only team to win the competition back-to-back under the captaincy of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Quetta Gladiators won the PSL in 2019 which was the fourth season of PSL when they defeated Peshawar Zalmi in the final by 8 wickets at National Stadium Karachi.

The match will be broadcast live on three TV channels: PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan.

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website. Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK

PSL 9 Web Streaming

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.