English Premier League Presenter Watches PSL Match in Pakistan

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 began on February 17 with current champions, Lahore Qalandars, facing ex-champions, Islamabad United. PSL 9 attracted various personalities from multiple professionals, one of these personalities is Nubaid Haroon, aka RamboFYI.

Haroon is a presenter for the English Premier League and he has been a broadcaster for BBC, Sky Sports, ESPN, etc. He has worked for the world-famous football video game maker, EA Sports, as well as the contemporary English cricket tournament, The Hundred.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Makes PSL History

Rambo, as he is commonly known, is a digital content creator who attracts the masses on various social media platforms. His Urdu accent is a bit British, but he has been brought under the Multan Sultans franchise to report regarding PSL 9.

Personalities such as Haroon are crucial for presenting Pakistan’s perspective to the worldwide audience. Nubaid will take the experiences from Pakistan and relay them to the United Kingdom audience which can act as a bridge between the two countries.

ALSO READ Rizwan Joins Elite PSL Club

Nubaid was accompanied by Pakistan’s Nobel Prize laureate’s, Malala Yousafzai, husband Asser Malik.

The trio – Asser Malik, Ali Tareen, and Nubaid Haroon – have been seen before watching Pakistan’s cricket matches when the team tours the United Kingdom.